ROGERSVILLE — Ida Mae Robinson, age 98, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at her residence.
She was a member of Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church.
“Mamaw” Robinson loved and cared for many people throughout the years. She was especially proud of her ability to provide home-cooked meals to loved ones and friends.
“Mamaw’s” legacy will continue through the garden she planted, which will be ready for harvest in the months to come.
Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, Curt M. Robinson; daughter, Lenis “Adell” Smith; parents, William “Bill” and Sarah Jane Manis Hall; granddaughter, Nina Rimer; grandson, Michael Rimer; sister, Martha Robinson; brother, Clinton Hall.
She is survived by her daughter, Pauline Sutton and husband, Dennis of Treadway; grandchildren, Patsy Cupp and husband, Tom of Kingsport, Billy Rimer and wife, Barbara of Bean Station, Judy Seals and husband, Larry of Eidson, Danny Rimer and wife, Kay of Surgoinsville, John Rimer and wife, Fay, Sherry Rimer all of Rogersville, Barbara Bowen and husband, Truitt of Treadway, Debbie Smith, Kim Herron and husband, A.J. and Rick Smith; 30 great-grandchildren; 45 great-great grandchildren; six great-great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
Visitation hours will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, June 1, 2018 at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Friday, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com. Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Robinson family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.