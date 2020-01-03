JOHNSON CITY — From Ballad Health: The 2019-2020 flu season has been particularly severe. Our region has been impacted significantly in the last two weeks. In fact, the last week of December was one of the highest volume weeks we have seen of flu and flu-related illnesses in several years.
This spread of the flu has impacted children and adults, and it has substantially increased the volume of visits in our urgent care centers and emergency departments.
Ballad Health’s family of caregivers has also been impacted. While all Ballad Health team members are required to receive annual flu shots and other vaccinations, which are effective at reducing the number and severity of infections in a population, they are not 100% effective at preventing flu and other illness in every individual. Therefore, the staffing available might be impacted by the spread of this community-based illness.
In addition to the flu, other transmissable illnesses, including stomach viruses and respiratory infections, are also occurring at higher levels throughout the region.
To protect the health of patients and the public during this time, Ballad Health continues to enforce visitation restrictions at all its facilities. This restriction applies to all individuals under the age of 18 as well as group visitation.
Due to the rapid spread of the flu virus, which has included both the A and B strain and due to the occurrence of other transmissible community-based illness, Ballad Health’s emergency departments are experiencing elevated volumes, and the hospitals are seeing a larger volume of admissions related to the flu.
These volumes, combined with team member exposure, might cause elevated wait times. We encourage anyone with flu-related symptoms to seek care. We also want to ensure our communities know all steps are being taken to ensure rapid evaluation and treatment of patients.
To that end, the pediatric emergency department at Niswonger Children's Hospital has established a separate emergency room entrance and triage area specifically for children in need of emergency care for flu-like symptoms. Parents and caregivers should follow signage outside Niswonger Children's Hospital, which will direct them to this dedicated triage area. Separating potential cases of flu from other acute care needs will help reduce wait times for all pediatric emergency room patients and help reduce the spread of the flu virus.
Our priority remains caring for those with the most serious illness, and while the wait times might be longer than usual, we remain committed to providing care as rapidly as possible for anyone who needs it.
