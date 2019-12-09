SNEEDVILLE — Lois Lee Mayes, age 79, of Sneedville, passed away December 7, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to parents, McKinley Collins and Flora Collins in Jonesville, Va.
Lois was a patriarch of faith in the Mayes family and inspired many friends through her faith and testimony in Jesus Christ. She survived a liver transplant 24 years ago. She also survived breast cancer and fought a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. And whose faith in Jesus inspired us all.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth Mayes; children, Gary Mayes and wife, Tammy, and Scott Mayes and wife, Amanda; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel, in Sneedville, with Rev. Ken Hopkins and Rev. Billy Long officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, in Morgan Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
