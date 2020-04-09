Officers of the Church Hill Police Department responded just before 11 a.m. on Monday morning to a report of a shooting at the Church Hill Inn with no injuries.
According to a report filed by Detective Kevin Grigsby, the Church Hill Inn building and a vehicle on the property had been struck when the shooter allegedly fired a handgun at two targets who were standing on a balcony at the Inn.
18-year-old Brianna Kay Bean, who was later identified as the shooter, was charged with five counts of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a schedule II substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, going armed and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
Witnesses told police that the female suspect fled the scene going east on 11W in a gray Chevy S-10. Grigsby and Officer Kathryn Metcalf located the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Main Boulevard and S. Central Avenue.
Two female occupants exited the vehicle with backpacks and began walking east on Main Boulevard. Metcalf kept a visual on the two suspects until CHPD Chad Mosley arrived on the scene with a witness who confirmed that the vehicle the officers were watching was the suspect vehicle.
When officers approached the suspects in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, the witness identified one of the suspects, 18-year-old Brianna Kay Bean, as the driver and shooter. At first, Bean refused consent for officers to search the backpack she was carrying.
“I then advised her that she was detained and I would be obtaining a search warrant for the bag,” Grigsby wrote in the report.
After hearing this, Bean reportedly told police that a male she had been with at the motel had fired shots and thrown the backpack in the truck she was driving before he fled on foot. She then consented for the officers to search the bag and stated that it contained a gun.
The officers then discovered a loaded Taurus 9mm with the serial number removed, a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine, numerous baggies, syringes and digital scales.
The other suspect, when questioned separately, told the officers that Bean was the person firing shots from the vehicle. When the officers interviewed other parties involved, they learned that a total of two shots had been fired.
One shot hit the exterior of the building in the direction of two females standing on the balcony. Another shot hit a vehicle parked in the lot, causing damage to the driver side, before ricocheting into another room occupied by three people.
“All five of these people were placed in danger of serious bodily injury due to the reckless actions of Bean, and two of these victims identified Bean as the person shooting the firearm,” the report read.
Neither Bean nor the alleged victims shed any light on the motive for the shooting. As of Monday evening, Bean was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set.
