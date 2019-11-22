My grandmother, Nancy Sutton Lawson, was one of ten children of George and Elizabeth Mahan Sutton. She was born and raised in Hancock County, as were all her siblings. She had an older sister, Sarah Sutton, who led a somewhat interesting life.
Sarah was born in 1881. She was three years older than my grandmother. At one time she was a nanny for a family in Knoxville. Later she became a housekeeper and cook for Miss Harriet Maness. Sarah never married. Miss Maness owned a boarding house in Sneedville that was located across the street from the Courthouse. Rooms could be rented there either short or long term. Local people also came by to eat their meals there.
When Miss Maness died, she left everything she had to her friend and employee, Sarah Sutton. The Maness House then became the Sutton House. This was way before my time, but according to my mother who still remembers this house, it was a very popular place to eat. They only had maybe one or two boarders, it was actually more of a restaurant.
My mother says that Sarah was an excellent cook, and a meal there was quite a treat. Her own mother (my grandmother) was a good cook too, as was another sister, Dorcas Mathis. Mama doesn’t recall anything about the cooking abilities of her other aunts.
Dr. Joe Chambers Sr and his assistant Martha Gladson used to make trips to Sneedville to perform eye exams. This would have been in the 1940s. Dr. Chambers once made the statement that he had never had a finer meal anywhere than at the Sutton House. I have always thought that was quite a compliment on Aunt Sarah’s cooking.
One thing that my Granny always made on special occasions such as Thanksgiving was potato rolls. They were so delicious. I can almost smell them now. She never used recipes for anything. I only recently found out that she learned to make those rolls from her sister Sarah. Many years ago I found a recipe for potato rolls. I have made these many times, and they are very similar to my grandmother’s. Although I’ve shared this recipe before, I’m sharing it again today. Believe me, it’s a great one!
I wish I had had the opportunity to meet Aunt Sarah. She died at the early age of 67 in 1948. I look forward to meeting her one day in Heaven and possibly cooking up a good southern meal. I think I may have inherited some of your genes, Aunt Sarah!
I can only imagine the good times and many meals that were had in the Maness/Sutton House. Mama said when court was in session, all the lawyers and judges ate there. It’s apparent they knew a good place to eat.
I have a small, old photo of the Maness/Sutton House that I’m sharing with you today. The quality probably won’t be so good, but at least you can get an idea of what the house looked like. This was on a small card that was much like a business card.
Also, I’m sharing a photo that has Aunt Sarah, Aunt Mattie, my grandmother Nancy Lawson, and a family friend Miss Bowlin. I’m sorry I don’t remember miss Bowlin’s first name. She also worked at the Sutton House for Aunt Sarah.
In sharing recipes with you today, in addition to the potato rolls, I tried to imagine a meal that Aunt Sarah might have served. I came up with a beef roast with vegetables and a delicious jam cake. Jam cakes were very popular in this area, and this is a great one. I’ve made it on different Christmases. The cake and filling part are from an old recipe. The icing recipe is newer.
I hope you enjoy this article.
As always, enjoy!
Beef Roast with Vegetables
1 (3 to 4 pound) round or rump roast
Salt and pepper
1 pound potatoes, cut lengthwise into quarters
1 pound carrots, cut into large pieces
1 large onion, quartered
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
½ cup cold water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Rinse the roast and pat dry. Rub the roast generously with salt and pepper and let stand. Heat a large skillet over high heat. When hot, sear the roast on all sides. Place the roast in a large baking pan and cover with foil. Bake for 3 ½ to 4 hours. During the last hour of cooking, add the potatoes, carrots, and onion and enough water to cover. Add salt and pepper to taste. When the vegetables are tender, remove the roast from the oven and pour the liquid into a saucepan. In a small bowl mix the flour with the cold water and add to the liquid from the roast. Boil for 5 minutes and then return the liquid mixture to the roast and vegetables.
Potato Rolls
1 cup mashed potatoes (unseasoned)
½ cup sugar
½ cup lukewarm water (drained from potatoes)
2 pkgs. yeast
2 eggs
2/3 cup shortening
1 cup lukewarm milk
1 teaspoon salt
6 or 7 cups plain flour
Mix potatoes, shortening and sugar. Dissolve yeast in the water. Add to mixture. Next add well-beaten eggs and milk. Add flour to make a soft dough. Let rise until double in size, about 1 hour. Knead down and melt margarine to pour over top. Put in refrigerator and let rise again. Roll out or put in muffin tin and let rise again approximately 30 minutes and bake at 450 degrees until done.
Jam Cake
1 cup butter or margarine
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon each; cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg
2 cups seedless blackberry jam
1 cup sugar
1 cup buttermilk
4 eggs
Sift dry ingredients together except baking soda. Dissolve baking soda in buttermilk. Cream margarine or butter with sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add sifted dry ingredients alternately with buttermilk. Add vanilla and blackberry jam. Bake in two or three layers as you prefer at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Filling
2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup raisins
1 cup dates, chopped
1 cup butter or margarine
1 ½ cups milk
1 cup coconut
1 apple, grated
Mix sugar, flour; add milk and butter or margarine. Cook until mixture thickens, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in nuts, coconut, dates, raisins and apple. Pour this filling between layers and on top of two layers. Frost with Caramel Frosting.
Caramel Frosting
2/3 cup butter or margarine
1/3 cup evaporated milk
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
3 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar (about)
Melt butter or margarine in saucepan. Add brown sugar; cook over low heat for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add milk, and cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat and cool about 10 minutes. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar until frosting is of right consistency to spread, beating well after each addition.
Note: This is a wonderful cake for Christmas!
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Elizabeth loves to hear from readers who have recipes or food-related stories to share. You can email her at mammawcas@gmail.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.