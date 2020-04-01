ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man — considered armed and dangerous — who allegedly went on a crime spree on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Review that Devin Allen Ray Rose, age 19, is wanted by Hawkins County authorities for aggravated assault on police officers, the theft of several vehicles, and numerous other charges. He is also reportedly wanted in Sullivan County on unspecified charges.
Rose was allegedly involved in multiple incidents on Tuesday, and led officers on a high speed chase through neighborhoods in the Carters Valley community. At several points, Rose reportedly drove through fields and residential yards.
As of Wednesday, reports were still being received by the Sheriff’s Office, with the full extent of the crime spree still to be determined.
If anyone has information on Rose’s whereabouts, Sheriff Lawson asked that they call 911 or 423-272-7121, but under no circumstances should anyone attempt to approach him.
