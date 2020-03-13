AT LMU REGIONAL SCIENCE FAIR
Photo courtesy Keesha McFarland

HARROGATE — The science projects of Tessa Pyne Seal and Zayah Riley were in the top 22 in a six-county area at the LMU Regional Science Fair on Friday, March 6. Each young lady received a $25 gift card for their participation in the event. The girls are students of Hancock Co. Middle School science teacher Keesha McFarland.

