HARROGATE — The science projects of Tessa Pyne Seal and Zayah Riley were in the top 22 in a six-county area at the LMU Regional Science Fair on Friday, March 6. Each young lady received a $25 gift card for their participation in the event. The girls are students of Hancock Co. Middle School science teacher Keesha McFarland.
