ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Cancer Support Group will host their annual car, truck and motorcycle show and swap meet on Sat., August 24 at Rogersville City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vehicle registration is $15. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 people to register. A Best of Show trophy will be given at the event as well as a People’s Choice trophy for one car, truck and motorcycle.
The event will also feature a DJ, vendors, barbecue, ice cream and prizes. T-shirts featuring the artwork of Jimmy Caswell and Claire Reid will also be for sale for $15.
“We have sponsors for our car shows from throughout the community,” said member Betty Goins. “For a $100 sponsorship, we use the sponsor’s business name when we do any advertising. We also have a sign with their name featured at the car show. We have quite a few organizations that sponsor us.”
The group, which was established in 2010 and has roughly 25 members, assists Hawkins Co. citizens who are suffering from cancer. According to the group’s Facebook page, the goal of the organization is “to educate and inform, as well as to financially assist families as needs arise.”
“We put our fundraising money towards gas cards or anything else that patients might need for their cancer treatment,” Goins said. She explained that the majority of the group’s financial assistance is given in the form of gas cards.
“These help to make sure that the patients can get back and forth to their treatments or their doctors’ appointments,” she said.
The group has two other annual fundraisers in addition to their car show. Their Christmas Bazaar will take place in November at Rogersville’s National Guard Armory and a fashion show will take place next spring at Price Public Community Center.
The group meets on the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at Hope Community Church, and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information on the group, to become a sponsor or to inquire about financial assistance, call (423)-327-3946 or email hawkins253csgrp@charter.net.
