SNEEDVILLE — Senior Josh Bolden was named Player of the Week for his performance in the playoff game against Coalfield. Bolden scored the Indians’ only touchdown, intercepting a pass and returning it 45 yards for the score in the first quarter. The Player of the Week is selected by the Indians coaching staff.
