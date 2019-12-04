KNOXVILLE — The FBI has issued a reward for information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for theft and vandalisms to ATM’s in two east Tennessee counties. The first incident occurred in Union County in August while the second incident occurred in Oak Ridge in October.
On August 10, the suspect vandalized and gained entry into the ATM machine at the Commercial Bank located in Luttrell. The suspect, and possibly an accomplice, was able to take an undetermined amount of cash from the ATM.
The second attempt occurred on October 18, at the Tennessee Bank located on the Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. The ATM was damaged but no money was removed from the machine.
The suspect from both incidents is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall and weighing 200–220 pounds. The suspect was wearing a camouflage ski mask, dark clothing, and red gloves.
If you know this person, or have any information on these incidents, you are asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov, or contact your local law enforcement.
