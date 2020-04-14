After Nichole Williams was informed just days ago that the Tennessee GOP Chair had rejected her candidacy, Williams told the Review that she is ready to fight to remain on the ballot.
Williams is a Republican candidate for Tennessee’s First Congressional District seat whose campaign is centered on “standing up for the Constitution, protecting our right to keep and bear arms and ending abortion” as her website reads. She is originally from Kingsport.
Williams recently received a letter from state GOP Chairman Scott Golden stating that her candidacy was “properly protested and the SEC (State Executive Committee) of the Tennessee Republican Party has recommended the rejection of your candidacy.”
The letter further states that her candidacy was rejected because “it was determined that (her) voting history didn’t meet the three of four GOP Primary standard.
She has appealed the decision and has seven days to submit a “vouch for,” which she did on April 8.
Williams told the Review that she has secured a vouch from Jeremy Faison, who is a U.S. Representative from Tennessee’s 11th Congressional District, but she is still waiting on confirmation from Golden as to whether or not her candidacy will be accepted.
“The ball is in his court now,” Williams said of Golden.
“I’m just a regular person”
Article IX of the TNGOP’s Bylaws, which defines the terms and qualifications for a “bona fide” Republican Candidate does state that a “bona fide Republican” “has voted in at least three of the four most recent Statewide Republican primary elections.”
However, the aforementioned article also states that a “bona fide Republican” “is vouched for in writing to the satisfaction of the State Chairman as a bona fide Republican, such as by an officer of the TRP (Tennessee Republican Party), a member of the SEC, CEC (County Executive Committee) of the county where the individual resides, or a Republican elected official. The State Chairman may require additional verification that the individual is indeed a bona fide Republican and shall have final authority to make the determination.”
Williams told the Review that, though she has only voted in one of the past four Republican primaries, she has been working from the beginning of her campaign to make sure she was properly vouched for.
“I am just a regular person and haven’t been in party politics my whole life,” Williams told the Review. “I had a notion to do this, felt like I was supposed to, started doing it and here I am. When I found out about these bylaws, I started actively working to find someone to vouch for me as bona fide so that I could still be in the Republican primary. I have been very active in the party, obviously, but I just needed to have someone vouch for me.”
“You’re running for congress, and you have no vote history?”
Williams told the Review that she secured Hancock Co. Republican Chairman Bobby Johnson’s vouch, but Golden told Williams that she “needed to look for someone else.”
“Mr. Johnson sent me a letter that said Williams went to their (Hancock Co. GOP) dinner,” Golden told the Review in response. “He said, ‘as far as I know, she is a bona fide Republican.’ That’s not quite a ‘vouch for’ letter. Nowhere in that letter does he say, ‘I vouch for this person.’ But, to be fair to Mr. Johnson, she wasn’t protested at the time of his letter.”
Golden pointed to Williams’ voting record as the reason her candidacy was rejected.
“Our bylaws state that you have to be three out of four voting in statewide primaries, and she was one out of four,” Golden said. “You’re running for congress, and you have no vote history?”
When asked if he planned to accept her candidacy should Jeremy Faison properly vouch for Williams, Golden said, “That’s an internal process that we probably won’t talk about until it’s over with. You should also note that the language in our bylaws says, ‘…vouched for to the satisfaction of the chairman.’ Ultimately it is my decision. Her candidacy was properly protested, she has been sent information, and, if she can get vouches to my satisfaction, then she will be a candidate.”
He went on to add that, “Saying, ‘I vouch for you’ means ‘I understand this person doesn’t meet the standards, but I, according to the bylaws, am allowed to say that I will be the one to substitute and cover their inadequacies as a candidate.”
“He used that against me”
Williams told the Review that she also reached out to State Representative Timothy Hill, who told Williams he would “consider” vouching for her.
“Come to find out, Timothy Hill announces his candidacy (for Tennessee’s first congressional district) about a month later, which was just a couple of weeks ago,” Williams said. “Then, two of the women who are known donors to the Hill Brothers’ campaign, Brenda Frizzell and Louis Rasnake, are the two people who contested my candidacy. I asked for a State Representative’s help so that I could remain in the primary and he turned and used that against me to keep me out.”
A $50 donation from Louis Rasnake in 2011 to Matthew Hill can be found through a link in the online version of this article. However, the Review was not able to find information showing a donation from Frizzell.
“Timothy Hill did not challenge or ask anyone else to challenge Nichole Williams, and had no need to do so because he knows that the voters will support him as the most conservative, proven candidate in the field, with an unmatched record in supporting our pro-life, pro-gun, pro Trump values,” said spokesman Mike Lukach of Timothy Hill’s campaign in response.
“It can’t be both ways”
Williams expressed her frustration over the fact that Eddie Mannis, who recently announced his candidacy as a Republican for Tennessee House District 18, was determined to be a bona fide Republican though he has donated to Democratic campaigns in the past and voted as a Democrat in the last statewide primary.
Mannis’s candidacy was challenged just as Williams’s was; however, the Tennessee Star reported on April 7 that Republican Congressman for the U.S. Second District Tim Burchett, his wife Kelly and former Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam vouched for Mannis.
Though members of the SEC voted not to accept Mannis’s candidacy, Golden accepted Mannis’s candidacy and will allow him to run as Republican.
“It can’t be both ways,” Williams told the Review. “They either need to take Mannis off of the ballot, or they need to put me on.”
“Eddie Mannis has a 14-year history of voting in Republican primaries,” Golden told the Review in response. “He has voted in two recent Republican primaries. He voted in the Presidential Preference Campaign in 2016 and the Governor’s election of 2018, and he was vouched for by Congressman Tim Burchett, Senator Richard Briggs and Mayor Glen Jacobs. He’s also not running for Congress, he’s running for State Representative. One is running for State Representative to serve in Nashville, and one is running for Congress. As the districts get bigger, the need for vouchers goes up.”
“I’ve worked harder for this seat than anyone else”
“I have been campaigning since August and campaigning full-time since September,” Williams told the Review. “From 8 a.m. until sometimes 1 a.m. the next morning, I am busy campaigning. Even during COVID-19, I have had my two oldest daughters on hoverboards leaving my cards on people’s doorsteps. We’re social distancing, but we’re getting the word out. What else can we do? I’ve been everywhere like Johnny Cash. I’ve worked harder for this seat than anyone else in this race, and I have done it on a shoestring budget.”
She has also worked to cultivate an online following.
“I’ve pulled myself up by my own bootstraps to get to where I am with almost 3,500 people on Facebook,” she said. “I’ve given out over 30,000 cards by hand. This seems to me that all of the other candidates are upset because they are just now announcing their candidacy. They wanted to play the game of ‘who has the most money,’ ‘who has the most power,’ or ‘who has the best chance of winning’ instead of actually having a fire in their belly and a passion for serving our district. Now, they can’t campaign because of the Coronavirus, and early voting starts July 17. I think it’s very unfair for the Tennessee GOP to do this for the person who has worked the hardest for this seat.”
More information about Williams or her campaign can be found at her website, https://www.nicholewilliamsforcongress.com/ or her campaign Facebook page.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.