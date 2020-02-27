SNEEDVILLE — Members of the Hancock Co. Board of Education met in a work session on Tuesday evening, Feb. 25, 2020, to finalize plans for two nights of interviews — with six applicants — that were set to be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28
A handful of visitors, including two of the applicants for the DOS position — Josh Fleenor and Greg Marion — were present for the 6 p.m. session.
Chairman Jack Mullins welcomed everyone and said the board has a tremendous responsibility to chose the most qualified person, “to lead us forward”.
At an earlier meeting, it was generally agreed that all board members would bring with them to the work session three questions that they would like to be placed in consideration for presentation to the six candidates.
When Mullins asked if everyone had brought their three questions, Vice Chairman David Jones asked why members couldn’t ask their own questions.
“I, as chairman of the board, asked if everyone would bring three questions you would like to have asked of the candidates,” Mullins replied.
Mullins said that he had planned to collect all of the sheets of paper with written questions, place them in a sealed envelope, and give them to a disinterested third-party not connected with the school system to hold until the first round of interviews on Thursday evening.
Mullins said he had talked with Directors of Schools and BOE members in Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen and Hawkins counties about the fairest and most efficient ways to conduct the interviews.
“I have done a lot of work and preparation to get a process in place that will be fair to all six candidates,” Mullins said, adding that keeping all of the questions in confidence until the interviews begin would prevent any candidate from having “advance knowledge” of the questions.
Mullins said that similar procedures that have been used in other counties, including Hawkins, to take a selection of questions from those submitted by BOE members and have an impartial, neutral “mediator”, not connected with the school system, to ask them in a consistent manner of the candidates on the nights of the interviews.
All candidates should be asked the same questions, he said.
Also, he said, school board officials in other counties strongly recommended that each board member use a scoring sheet to rank the answers given by the candidates. Those scoring sheets, with BOE members’ comments, would then be tabulated by the mediator and perhaps a second impartial person, and the top two or three candidates, who received the highest cumulative scores, would be invited back for a final round of interviews, after which the board would decide on whom to offer the job to.
“In listening to the different processes they have used, this seems to have worked the best,” he said.
Mullins said that he and Director Tony Seal met Monday afternoon with Chris Christian, chairman of the Hawkins Co. Board of Education, who has been through two DOS searches in the past six years, and who offered his services as a mediator, at no cost to the Hancock system.
The other school officials he spoke with, Mullins said, told him that by doing so, it allowed them more time to concentrate on the candidates’ answers.
“I am one board member, and I am trying to follow a process that is totally open and above board,” Mullins said.
If any other board member had different opinions, Mullins invited them to put their ideas on the table.
BOE member Dennis Holt, said that in his job, he has interviewed people for more than 30 years, and would feel more comfortable asking his own questions.
“I really appreciate the time that you have put into this, Jack,” Holt said “But I brought a bunch of questions. For me, I just have a different opinion, and I am one vote. You may think it would work better, but I feel like I am an elected board member, and if I take the philosophy that you’re talking about, using an independent board member from another county, I feel like that takes us out of the process.”
Holt said he would like to see each BOE member stand up and ask at least one question each of the six candidates.
“We got polled last night about this independent thing, what was the vote?” Jones wanted to know.
“I don’t know,” Mullins responded.
“You (Mullins) had her (a central office office staff member) poll us, I figured you would know what the vote was.”
That employee sat in on the meeting between Mullins, Christian and DOS Seal on Monday.
“I didn’t want to blindside anybody,” he said. “I made her aware and she sat in on the session while we were doing some pre-planning to present to the school board tonight, and I and Mr. Christian asked her to notify each board member that this process was one that we might want to consider.”
“I can tell you what it was,” Jones said. “Four of us said ‘no’.”
One BOE member asked Mullins to explain the scoring sheet system.
Mullins said there has to be a methodical process by which the BOE evaluates each candidate.
“We have to have some way to choose the top three that are allowed to go to the next step,” Mullins said.
At that point, another question-and-answer session would be held, and from that point, the board would do a thorough review of their responses and then move on to voting for a new Director of Schools.
Each board member would write down how he felt each candidate answered each question that was presented to them. Those scoring sheets would then be tallied to determine the top three finalists, Mullins said, with the process repeated for the final three.
“I know its slow, but we need to go slow to make sure we get the right person,” he added.
Current DOS Tony Seal advised the board late last year that he would not be asking for a renewal of his contract, which expires on June 30 of this year.
“It sounds good in theory, and I’ve actually done this, but does it keep people from showing preference? I don’t know,” one board member said. He also commented that a director should not be chosen solely on the basis of interview questions. “You take their resumes and applications and consider them as a whole.”
Board member Jeff Stapleton said that one of his questions that he intends to ask pertains to specific issues within the school system.
“But the guy who isn’t from here won’t have a clue what I’m talking about,” he said.
The board spent several minutes discussing the proposed impartial mediator proposal, as well as how to best deal with questions that will be asked.
“I have recommended a system that has been tried, now I am stepping back,” Chairman Mullins said. “My comments stand. That’s what I suggest. Whatever direction you, as a board want to go in, that’s what we will do.”
BOE member Freddie Mullins asked if the board chooses that system, would the mediator choose which questions to ask from among those submitted, and would each candidate be asked the same questions.
One member said, “maybe, maybe not”.
“I would tend to agree with that, if that’s the case, because we have to do something,” he said. Freddie Mullins said that, theoretically, if any of the first round of candidates on Thursday night were to go outside the meeting and talk about what they were asked, and that information got back to any of the other three who will be interviewed on Friday evening, it would seem to give the latter group an unfair advantage.
Freddie Mullins said that might be for a process as described by the chairman.
“But I want to hear the whole process first, before I say I’m for it,” he said.
Chairman Mullins said, in his opinion, the BOE needs to do something to validate the integrity of the questions by keeping them secret until the interviews.
“I feel like this board has been here long enough, I don’t see why I can’t stand up in an interview and ask a question myself, without having it written down somewhere,” Jones said.
“Are you gonna ask the others the same question?” board member Jeff Stapleton asked. “If you are, that might be alright. I don’t want the questions to be different one to the other. I think they all need the same questions.”
One BOE member said that 21 questions are “way too many” and there would not be enough time in the 45-minutes allocated for each person’s interviews to ask that many.
Stapleton said that, in his opinion, it wouldn’t matter if the board gave all candidates a list of the questions ahead of time, “and let them study them”.
“Who I’m going to take is how they answer those questions,” he said. “it won’t have nothing to do with what the question is but what their answer to it is.”
By giving all candidates a copy of the questions, no one could come back later and say they were treated differently, Stapleton said.
Board member Hugh Kyle Livesay commented that the board members have been around the school system long enough to “spot a bad answer”, or could tell if a candidate was saying something “just to make us feel good”.
Livesay said he wouldn’t feel right voting to evaluate candidates by writing scores on a sheet.
“We should be capable of asking the same questions that mediator would agree on,” he added.
“The consensus I’m getting is that everyone wants to ditch the mediator, ditch the sealed questions, ditch the whatever,” Chairman Mullins said.
Members agreed to keep their questions and bring them to the interviews on Feb. 27 and 28, with each member asking one question each, and, if any time remains, if all are in agreement, then other questions could be asked.
While the public can attend the interviews, only board members can ask questions, and only the candidates may give answers.
Interviews will be conducted at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., each evening, with each interview lasting about 45 minutes, and restroom breaks in between.
Once an interview session begins in the Director of Schools office, the door will be closed, and a person will be posted outside to prevent any late-comers from entering the room and disrupting the proceedings. Anyone who wishes to attend would need to be in their seats before the beginning of each session, Mullins said.
After the final interview on Friday evening, the board will meet immediately following in a work session to discuss a process of whether to narrow the field down to a “final three” slate of candidates, or, whether members are satisfied enough with the answers given to that point to recommend, for the BOE’s March 5 regular meeting, a person to be voted on as the new Director of Schools.
Board attorney neededChairman Mullins again advised the board that the Tennessee School Boards Association has “strongly recommended” that it have an attorney-of-record in place to advise it on legal matters, as well as to handle the writing of a contract for the new Director of Schools.
“We need to put thought into a board attorney, and to discuss that at our next meeting,” Mullins said. “Gentlemen, we need a board attorney.”
“I’ve been here 40 years we never had one,” Jones replied. “I don’t think it’s hurt us.”
The matter of hiring an attorney will be on the agenda for discussion at the board’s regular March 5 meeting.
That meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., is open to the public.
