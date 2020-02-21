A big howdy from Persia, Tennessee! I know some of you thought that I had fallen off the face of the earth, but I’m still hanging on. I’ve just been sick with stomach issues again. Getting old isn’t for sissies. Ha!
On February 26, cities across the world will celebrate Mardis Gras. If I had a “bucket list,” (which I don’t), going to New Orleans would be right at the top of mine.
You see, since I love food so much, cities with an interesting food history really intrigue me. I’ve always been fascinated with New Orleans rich history, beautiful buildings, and interesting food. Especially due to the food!! I’ve tried Cajun foods, but never from New Orleans.
What is Mardi Gras and why do we celebrate it? Is New Orleans the only city to hold this elaborate celebration?
Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” also called Shrove Tuesday. It’s the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Christian Lent season leading up to Easter.
During Lent, many Christians fast, and the name Fat Tuesday refers to the last day of eating richer foods before the leaner days of Lent begin.
In America, celebrations for Mardi Gras are most famous in New Orleans, where it is the conclusion of weeks of parades that begin in January. Other Souther cities, especially with French heritage, such as Mobile, AL, and those along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, also celebrate Mardis Gras.
The day is the culmination of the Carnival season, which begins on or after the Christian Feast of the Epiphany in January. Carnival season also is celebrated in many Catholic-majority countries, most well-known in Brazil, where elaborate parades fill the streets.
Now for that delicious food. Cajun food is one of the most misunderstood cuisines out there – usually it’s mistaken for extra-spicy fish that’s been blackened (aka burnt) beyond all recognition, or anything with a little extra cayenne pepper thrown on top. In reality, Cajun food is one of the most distinct cuisines coming out of Louisiana, with a culture just as complex as its dishes.
Are Cajun and Creole food the same thing? Cajun and Creole is more than just cuisine; it’s two different cultures, developed about 70 miles apart. That’s more than the distance between NYC and rural New Jersey, which may as well be on two different planets. While there is some crossover of ingredients, Cajuns were basically the rural folks, while Creoles were the urban city slickers a fact that’s reflected in their foods. Cajun is comfort food of the “stick to your ribs” variety and heavily utilized ingredients found in the local swampland. These are normally simple meals, cooked in a cast iron pot, served with rice and beans. Creoles, meanwhile, looked for ways to incorporate European ingredients into their diet while using what was available in Louisiana. So they would import some ingredients, like squashes and eggplant, then turn out multi-course, opulent meals featuring complicated dishes.
Every Cajun dish includes the “trinity.” What is the trinity? Very simple; onions, celery, and bell pepper. Yes, that’s the basis for everything. The trinity, plus garlic, parsley and scallions, makes for an authentic Cajun dish.
Cajun food isn’t always super spicy as many people think. Cajun foods are well-seasoned, not necessarily “spicy.”
Gumbo is the most traditional Cajun dish, but it is not the “catch all” term for any slightly soupy bowl of food. If there’s rice in the dish rather than alongside it, it’s not a gumbo, it’s probably jambalaya, which is the Cajun variation of a paella. A Cajun sauce piquant is a spicy, thick stew also served over rice, bit unlike gumbo, it’s made with Spanish peppers to bring the heat. Cajuns also have their own version of French etouffees (meaning to cover or smother). This dish is also spicy, but is made with a blonde roux, making it thicker and perfect for seafood, like crawfish, and is heavy enough to be a main dish.
I’m giving you three recipes today to have your own Mardi Gras celebration. The first two are for two versions of jambalaya, and the third is for those yummy New Orleans Beignets.
As always, enjoy!
Jammin’ Jambalaya
6 to 8 servings
4 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 3/4 inch pieces
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 pound andouille, hot links, or kielbasa sausage, cut into ½ inch pieces
1 large onion, chopped
4 medium celery ribs, chopped
1 medium green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon ground hot red (cayenne) pepper
1 bay leaf
2 cups long-grain rice
4 cups chicken broth
1 large ripe tomato, seeded and chopped
1 pound large (31/35 per pound) shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 green onions, white and green parts, chopped
In a Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with ½ teaspoon of the salt and all the black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Add 1 tablespoon of oil to he pot and heat. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the plate with the chicken.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to he pot and heat. Add the onion, celery, green and red bell peppers, and garlic and cover. Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and the thyme, chili powder, red pepper flakes, ground red pepper, and bay leaf. Add the rice and stir well. Stir in the chicken broth and the tomato, then the reserved chicken and sausage. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the shrimp, cover, and continue cooking until the rice absorbs the liquid and the shrimp are pink and firm, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Remove the bay leaf. Serve immediately, sprinkling each serving with green onions.
From Patti LaBelle’s Recipes to Sing About
Easy Cajun Jambalaya
3 tablespoons safflower oil
1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3/4 pound Andouille Sausage, thinly sliced on bias
1 medium onion, cut into small pieces (2 cups)
2 ribs celery, cut into small pieces (1 cup)
1 small green bell pepper, cut into small pieces (1 cup)
4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced (2 tablespoons)
2 cups long-grain white rice
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
Directions
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large enameled-cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken to skillet. Cook, turning occasionally to brown chicken all over, about 8 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate, leaving oil in skillet.
Add sausage, cook turning once to brown, about 1 minute per side. Remove to plate with chicken, leaving oil in skillet. Reduce heat to medium. Add remaining tablespoon oil, onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, scraping brown bits from bottom of pan and stirring occasionally, until very soft and golden, about 8 minutes.
Add rice and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add bay leaf, paprika, cayenne, oregano, thyme and continue to cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Return meat and any accumulated juices to skillet. Stir in broth, increase heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until rice is tender, 20 minutes. Serve.
Brunch Beignets
These are dropped rather than the usual cut beignets
Yield 2 dozen
Ingredients
2 large eggs, separated
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
½ cup sugar
1/4 cup water
1 tablespoon butter, melted
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon brandy, optional
Oil for deep-fat frying
Confectioners’ sugar
Directions
Place egg whites in a small bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Combine the egg yolks, sugar, water, butter, lemon zest, vanilla and brandy if desired; stir into dry ingredients just until combines. Beat egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form; fold into batter.
In a cast-iron or electric skillet, heat oil to 375 degrees. Drop batter by teaspoonfuls, a few at a time, into hot oil. Fry until golden brown, about 1 ½ minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve warm.
(PUB. NOTE: Elizabeth loves to hear from readers who have recipes or food-related stories to share. Email her at mammawcas@gmail.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.