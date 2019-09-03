SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Clerk's Office is now authorized to handle renewals of existing Tennessee gun carry permits.
County Clerk Jessie Royston told the Eagle that first-time permit applicants will still have to take care of that matter at an approved driver license office that handles the issuance of the permits for the first time.
"But for renewals, we are now approved to take care of those," he said.
Driver's license, gun permit, and ID card renewals are handled on the first and fourth Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m., and on the second and third Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., except from 12-1 p.m. when the office is closed for lunch. The office cannot process CDLs.
For more information, residents may email Royston at jessie.royston@tn.gov, call 423-733-2519, or come by the office in Sneedville.
