ROGERSVILLE — Edith Elenor Forgety, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
She attended Spires Chapel Baptist Church.
Edith was a loving mother and grandparent.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas D. and Oma Collier Murrell; and sister, Helen Louise Adams.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna A. Carpenter; granddaughter, Jada Danielle Carpenter, both of Rogersville; grandsons, Issac Clayton Armstrong and Winfield "Tripp" Clinton Armstrong; sisters, Dorothy Marie Walker, of Bulls Gap, and Eva Jane Horner, of Rogersville; a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Visitation hours will be 12 noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Bobby Joe Hancock officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery of McKinney's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made a www.broomefuneralhome.net.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Forgety family.
