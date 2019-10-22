SURGOINSVILLE — Two Michigan men were arrested last Friday morning and charged with various drug violations after they failed to obey the state’s “Move Over” law.
Arrest reports filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Clay Jones stated that about 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2019, he was stopped on the right shoulder of U.S. 11W at Surgoinsville Creek Road — with his red, blue and amber lights activated — when an eastbound blue 2006 Hyundai Tucson passed him but failed to move over as required by Tennessee’s “Move Over” law regarding stopped emergency vehicles.
Jones followed the vehicle to the intersection of South Central Avenue where he initiated a traffic stop.
There, Jones made contact with the driver, Timothy Keith Cribbs, 59, of Detroit, Michigan and “smelled an odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle”.
When asked for his driver license, registration and proof of insurance, Cribbs reportedly could not locate proof of financial responsibility.
Jones then spoke to passenger, Larry Oneal Walker, 21, of Harrison Township, Michigan, who gave permission for the deputy to look at his own ID.
Cribbs then gave permission for a search of the vehicle.
During that search, officers located a small bag of “Runtz” marijuana – a particularly potent variety of the drug – in the passenger side floorboard.
“A vacuum bag with seven more bags of ‘Runtz’ marijuana was located under the passenger side floor carpet,” Jones’ report states.
The total combined packaged weight of the marijuana was 53.6 grams.
Both men were placed under arrest and transported to the Hawkins County Jail, and the vehicle was towed with a “hold” placed on it.
Jones said that Narcotics Officers, Detectives Gary Lawson and Zachary England, were notified of the incident and that a search warrant was obtained to perform a further full examination of the Hyundai.
During that subsequent search, officers found a vacuum-sealed bag in a passener-side compartment that contained a white substance believed to be cocaine and a brown substance believed to be heroin, with a combined package weight of approximately 3.90 ounces.
Cribbs was charged with:
• Violation of the Move Over Law;
• Violation of the state’s Financial Responsibility Law (no proof of insurance);
• Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance for resale;
• Manufacturing, delivering, selling Schedule I controlled substance; and,
• Manufacturing, delivering, selling Schedule II controlled substance.
Walker was charged with:
• Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance for resale;
• Manufacturing, delivering, selling Schedule I controlled substance; and,
• Manufacturing, delivering, selling Schedule II controlled substance.
Three cell phones were also found during the search.
Authorities have reportedly been investigating a suspected Michigan drug connection that operates in the area.
Both men were held in the Hawkins Co. Jail in lieu of bond set pending arraignment which was set for Monday, Oct. 21, in Sessions Court.
