SNEEDVILLE — Larry D. Hopkins, age 74, of Sneedville, passed away December 7, 2019.
Larry owned and operated Discount Auto Parts for many years. He had a love for Mustangs. He was saved at an early age and belonged to Unicoi Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Hopkins; mother, Elsie Hopkins; son-in-law, Daniel Sexton; and granddaughter, Lakin Sexton.
Survivors include his son, Larry Wayne Hopkins, of Sneedville; daughter, Crystal Sexton, of Sneedville; sister, DeAnna (Lonnie) Purkey, of Mooresburg; brothers, Tony (Marie) Hopkins of Morristown, and Arlen (Lora) Hopkins, of Sneedville; grandsons, Stetson (Samantha) Sexton and Colt (Hannah) Sexton, both of Sneedville; great-grandchildren whom he adored, Willow, Silan, Slate and Anakin, all of Sneedville; three special kids he considered his grandchildren, Dev, Ford and Knightly; and a host of family and friends who loved him.
The family wishes to express a special Thank You to Dr. John Short and caretaker daughter, Crystal Sexton.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan Lamb officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Harrison Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
