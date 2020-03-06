CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man was arrested on March 1, 2020, after he failed to comply with a Hawkins Co. Deputy’s command, resulting in his being charged with failure to appear (two counts, one out of Hawkins County, one out of Sullivan County), resisting arrest, evading arrest, and criminal impersonation.
Deputy Ed Rodriguez said in a report that he and Cpl. Mark Harrell had gone to a location on Robertson Road, in Church Hill, to serve a warrant on a woman.
Or arrival, officers made numerous attempts by knocking to make contact with someone inside the residence.
While standing on the porch, Dep. Rodriguez said, he could hear “a lot of rustling around” inside. Finally, a woman came to the door and was asked if she knew the whereabouts of the female whom the deputies were attempting to serve the warrant on.
“She said she hadn’t seen her,” Rodriguez’ report states. When asked if he could enter the residence and see for themselves, the woman replied, “come on in”.
Rodriguez summoned for Cpl. Harrell to join him inside to look for the person.
At that time, he said, a man who was in one of the rooms of the trailer came out and sat on the couch.
When asked for his name he replied “Bobby Allen Carter”. A check though the National Crime Information Computer network showed no one by that name or date of birth that the man gave.
Deputies told the man to stand up, that he would be detained until they could positively identify him.
The man, who was later identified as Michael K. Lane, 28, of Hickory Hills, Church Hill, stood up but when officers attempted to apply handcuffs, he began to pull away.
A scuffle ensued and we began to struggle with Lane on the front porch,” Rodriguez’ report states.
Lane pushed Cpl. Harrell against a guard rail and spun around while officers still were holding on in an attempt to subdue the man.
“Lane fell from the porch and took off running,” Rodriguez said. Both officers followed on foot, with Cpl. Harrell deploying his Phazzer.
“Lane went down and continued to resist arrest,” he said. Dep. Rodriguez applied pressure to Lane’s leg and shoulder at which point he complied with commands to put his hands behind his back, he said.
He was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where an initial appearance in Sessions Court was set for March 4.
