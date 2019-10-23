CHURCH HILL — At Church Hill’s October BMA meeting, Alderman Tom Kern gave an update on the city’s project to install ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) approved equipment in Church Hill’s Derrick Park, which is located at 710 Ordinance Drive.
Alderman Keith Gibson has been advocating for the placement of such equipment for several months and has been working closely with City Recorder Josh Russell to choose the right equipment to suit the available space.
Members of the BMA discussed the pros and cons of different handicap-accessible swing models during the September meeting. In the end, they chose a stand-alone, three bay model that offers four different handicap-accessible swings that each serve a different purpose.
One of the swings is actually wheelchair-accessible.
“A wheelchair will be able to roll up on it,” Gibson said at the September meeting. “There’s actually a chain that the person who’s in it can pull to swing themselves.”
The equipment will be installed near the parking lot so that it is easy to access. It will also be marked appropriately to ensure that it is reserved for people who actually need the equipment. Four to six parking spaces will also be newly designated as handicap-accessible.
The cost of the equipment is $4,964, and the BMA officially voted at the meeting to purchase it.
“This just gives our handicapped kids a few more things to do in our park, which is what we want,” said Mayor Dennis Deal.
This installation is just the beginning of a phase of improvements to all of the city’s parks.
At the meeting, Deal also appointed a committee consisting of Gibson, Russell, Kern and Alderman Michael Bell to begin working towards these improvements.
“We’re looking at putting a splash pad in that park (Derrick Park) and doing some upgrades to the park,” Deal said at the meeting. “We’re going to look at maybe changing a few things over there to try and make it a little safer for the kids.”
Deal also added that he would like to see the existing playground equipment at the park moved to be closer to the restrooms, as they are currently on opposite ends of the park.
“If you’ve got small kids on swing sets, and they’ve got to go to the restroom, they’ve gotta go,” he said.
The BMA has discussed building a volleyball court at Derrick Park in the future, though not official construction dates are set.
“We have five parks in Church Hill, and I would put them up against any city park,” Deal said.
