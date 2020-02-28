MORRISTOWN — Georgia Ruth Lawson, of Morristown, formerly of Rogersville, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.
She graduated from Rogersville High School in 1966. Georgia was saved at the age of 12 at East Rogersville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mabel Rush Lawson, and her brother, Wayne Lawson.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Klepper and Virginia Faust, and numerous other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to Serenity House, of Morristown, and Diversicare, of New Tazewell for all their help and support.
A memorial service will be held Saturday March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., at East Rogersville Baptist Church.
Alder Funeral Home, of Morristown, is in charge of the arrangements.
