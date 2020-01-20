FINCASTLE, Tenn. — Amild earthquake was reported in along the Tennessee and Kentucky border on Jan. 19, 2020.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.6 magnitude temblor was epicentered about 1.4 miles north-northeast of Fincastle, Tenn., in Campbell County, 21.7 miles southwest of Middlesboro, Kentucky, or 31.5 miles north-northeast of Oak Ridge, Tenn.
The quake, which occured about 2:12 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, in the Southeast Seismic Zone, was located at a depth of about 19 miles beneath the Earth’s surface.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.