From the desk of the Hancock Co. Sheriff:
As the Sheriff of Hancock County, I am asking for your continued patience during this time. As a department, we are working to protect the health of the general public.
We assure you that we will continue to protect and serve our community during these unprecedented events.
We ask that during this time, travel be restricted to only what is essential. We ask that everyone practice social distancing and please stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave.
Thank you,
Sheriff Brad Brewer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.