TWIN SPRINGS, Virginia — The Hancock County Indians traveled across the state line Friday night, Sept. 27, 2019, and suffered a heartbreaking 42-34 loss to the Twin Springs Titans.
The home team took the opening kickoff and marched down the field to score on a short run. The PAT was good and the Titans led 8-0 at the 7:44 mark of the first quarter.
On the Indians first drive, quarterback Devon Blevins ran for a first down on 3rd and 11, but the drive stalled and the Indians punted. On the next play the Titans hit for a long touchdown pass . The PAT was good and the Indians were down 16-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter. On the kickoff, Preston Hatfield returned a short kick to the Twin Springs 10 yard line. Blevins scored from four yards out but the PAT failed, making the score 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Twin Springs again marched down the field, this time scoring on an 11 yard run, making it 22-6.
The Indians began their own long drive, with Blevins sneaking for a first down on 4th and one at their own 15 yard line. With 3:39 left in the quarter Blevins scored on a 45 yard scamper and ran the PAT in to make it 22-14.
After returning the kickoff to the Indian’s 36 yard line, the Titans scored on a pass down the sideline to make the score 28-14. The Indians struck back quickly. After Darran Collins ran for a first down to midfield, the Indians scored on a beautifully-executed halfback pass from Ethan Short to Treybeon Cooper. Blevins ran in the PAT to make the score 28-22 at halftime.
Twin Springs got the third quarter underway with another long drive for a touchdown. The PAT made it 36-22. Ethan Short returned the kickoff to the Indians’ 43. A few plays later Blevins found short for a long touchdown pass and the score was 36-28. The Indian defense got their first three and out of the game, forcing a Titans’ punt, but Short fumbled and the Titans recovered. On a 3rd and9, the Titans scored on a short pass and led 42-28. With just 16.6 seconds to go in the quarter, Blevins ripped off another long touchdown run, breaking several tackles on the way. The score was 42-34 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, the Indian defense held after an intentional grounding penalty put Twin Springs in a deep whole. A short punt gave Hancock County great field position at their own 40. The Indians began the drive with Jadon Royston running to the Titan 48. Short gained five more yards up the middle. Blevins passed to Josh Bolden to the 33. The Indians were called for holding. Blevins passed to Royston to the 30 but on 3rd and 9 Blevins was fumbled while being sacked. Twin Springs ran the clock out to get the win.
Devon Blevins finished with 159 yards rushing, including two touchdowns, as well as throwing for another. Darran Collins ran for 41 and Jadon Royston added 39. The team totaled 245 yards. The Indians had 129 yards through the air. Ethan Short had 2 receptions for 65 yards and threw a 37 yard touchdown pass. Preston Hatfield returned a kickoff 54 yards. On defense Jadon Royston had 10 tackles, Ethan Short and Preston Hatfield nine each while Tyler Gibson had eight and Gabe Turner added seven.
“My team fought hard tonight and I’m proud of their effort,” Coach Gibbs said. “We made some plays to get us back into the game despite facing adversity early on. We’ll learn from this game and be ready to go against Jellico next week.”
