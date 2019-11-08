Dear Tommy,
The Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Vol. Fire Dept. would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting our Halloween festivities. What a fun night it was!
We had a great turnout in spite of the rainy weather. The kids were given plenty of candy and hot dog meals were available for purchase. All of the funds raised will be used towards the purchase of much needed equipment to protect our community.
The kids had lots of fun on Monday night, too, with all the free activities that our Fire-Pups group organized. They played bingo, watched a Halloween video, filled boxes for Operation Christmas Child and did some coloring. They also enjoyed some scary looking foods and they were reminded of the Halloween safety guidelines for going out trick-or-treating. Thank you Fire-Pups for your hard work!
Panther Creek/Kyles Ford
Vol. Fire Department
