I’m running for Congress because I’m concerned about the country I love deeply and the future my children and grandchildren will face if we don’t make some serious changes. Although I’m a very conservative person in many ways, to me, that’s just an adjective for how I think, not a label for who I am. I believe strongly in the conservative philosophy of moral order, fiscal/personal responsibility, and a smaller, less intrusive federal government, principles the Republican establishment seems to be totally abandoning lately. But I also understand the imperative to work together on a national level to meet the challenges of the 21st century and it is way past time to start doing a better job at that.
First and foremost, I am a follower of Jesus Christ! I believe deeply in His teachings and strive to apply them as the guiding principles for all my decisions in life. I also believe in a strict separation of church and state.
I’m a Volunteer, a father, a grandfather, a husband, a brother, and a cousin. I’m a teacher, a problem solver, a neighbor, and a friend. I’m a carpenter, a plumber, an electrician and a master of the Art and Science of Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning. I’m a small businessman, a Registered Professional Engineer (P.E.), and a USCG Merchant Captain. I’m a “Vietnam Era” veteran who gets his healthcare at the James H. Quillen Medical Center in Johnson City and now I’m a candidate for U.S. Congress in the 1st District of Tennessee.
I’m NOT a politician, I’m a mechanical engineer aspiring to be a Statesman. Engineers are often labeled as geeks or nerds and thought to have odd ways of looking at the world. I think a good example of this is one of my favorite sayings about my profession:
The pessimist sees the glass as being half empty, the optimist sees the glass as being half full, and the engineer sees the glass as being twice as big as it needs to be.
I believe it’s time for new perspectives in Washington. There are three major categories of professionals in this world, Doctors, Lawyers, and Engineers. Engineers are the people that make things work. Stuff like skyscrapers, jumbo jets, cell phones and everything in between like air conditioners, lights, and toilets. Perhaps it’s because we don’t tend to be “People persons” that our profession is so underrepresented in government but as the world’s problem solvers, it’s time for more of us to step up and get involved.
For too long our elected officials have gone to Washington to serve themselves and their cronies, not the public at large. Special interests have taken control of our government and many government policies today don’t serve the best interests of our society as a whole. I want to help change that.
I’ve held jobs ranging from an assistant professor at a community college, to a solar energy research engineer, to a senior mechanical systems engineer for ground support in the space program, but over my nearly 50 year working life I’ve spent most of my career as an independent contractor. For many years I
made my living solving complex problems for people like the Air Force, NASA, DOE, the US Dept. of State and many other state and local agencies. I KNOW FIRSTHAND HOW THE GOVERNMENT OPERATES!
I’ve worked in numerous industries from the trenches to the ivory towers and I understand the challenges that working people face these days. We can’t rely on a “Nanny State” to solve our problems for us but it is the responsibility of OUR government to provide a framework of equal opportunity for everyone, not just the rich and powerful.
I’m applying directly to the voters of the first district for a job as your Legislator. Legislation is essentially a contract between the people and the government for how we all agree to live together. As a contractor for over 25 years I’ve learned the lawyers can put all the legal ease they want in any contract but the most important ingredient for success is TRUST between ALL the parties involved. The people have lost trust in the Congress because it has failed to implement the Will of the People for the betterment of society but instead has catered to special interests and produced policies that have hurt the average citizen in many ways.
I want to work to restore trust in Congress again by faithfully adhering to the Constitution and honestly performing the duties of the office for the benefit of ALL THE PEOPLE, not just a few powerful groups.
There is a huge problem with disunity in our country today and even though I’ve been a professional problem solver my entire career, I haven’t quite figured out the total solution for this yet. But I do know it must begin by focusing on the things we have in common with those we disagree with. By voluntarily avoiding language that seeks to define others in negative ways. And by refraining from constantly vilifying and berating our political opponents.
Jesus instructs us to love our enemies and that can be a hard thing to do. Perhaps it would be easier if we stop looking at people we disagree with as “enemies” but accept them as neighbors who simply view life a little differently and want the same things we all want, Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.
I’ve been told repeatedly that it takes a million dollars to win a U.S. Congressional seat. I think that is just plain wrong on so many levels. With the communication platforms available for free today it shouldn’t cost much at all to get your message into the marketplace of ideas. The Quillen4Congress campaign is specifically designed to set an example of a low-cost solution that does just that.
Using a website, a 25 year old camper, a vintage motorcycle and a brand new high performance printer we will spend the next 3 1//2 months traveling the back roads of the first district, meeting with as many people as we can, listening to your concerns, and offering our ideas for achieving a better government on our website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel as well as several informational pamphlets we will distribute in person.
Our strategy only requires some small donations from individuals so we can print and distribute more signs and have additional gas money to cover more ground. If elected, I will not be beholden to ANY big donors or special interests. Only the People of the first district.
I hope my ideas and my message of unity will resonate with the voters and I intend to bring it on with everything I have until election day on August 6. Then, please vote and elect Quillen for Congress.
