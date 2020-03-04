MAR. 6
ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION: in the Rogersville City School Auditorium, 1:00 p.m.
MAR. 7
COMMUNITY ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION: at the First Baptist Church Parking Lot, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Trees will be available for free from 10 until noon or as long as the seedlings are available.
DEDICATION/CELEBRATION SERVICE: with Open Arms Mission, 208 Calvary Church Rd., Mooresburg, at 2 p.m. Dr. Tony Richie will be bringing the message. We are celebrating that God has given us a clear deed to our property.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: at Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, Va., beginning at 4p.m. Music from 5-7 by Harlan County Grass
LINCOLN DAY DINNER, hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
MAR. 8
SINGING: with The David Myers Family, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Rogersville, (St. Clair Community), beginning at the 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor, Dannie Bell.
SINGING: with Over Home Boys, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
SINGING: with The Tipton Family, at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mt. Carmel, at 10:00 a.m. Jimmy Tipton will be preaching the morning service.
SINGING: with Blood Bought, at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mt. Carmel, at 7:00 p.m.
MAR. 10
HAWKINS CO-ROGERSVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS’: will meet at Russell Chapel AMEZ Church, at 12:00 p.m. Bring canned or non-perishable for the Shepherd’s Center Food Bank.
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
MAR. 12
HAWKINS CO REPUBLICAN WOMEN: will meet at Occasions on the Square, at 12:00 p.m.
MAR. 13-15
SPRING REVIVAL: at Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church (in conjunction with Caney Creek Missionary Baptist Church), 803 Stanley Valley Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Steve McKinney and Rev. Dale Hughes to bring the message. Special music by both churches. Everyone welcome!
MAR. 13
JUBILEE SERVICE: at Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Bro. Michael Rochester will be preaching.
MAR. 14
FULL BLOOM WOMEN’S SPRING GATHERING: at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Featuring Priceless Biblical Stories of Women of the Bible. Lunch will be served afterward. Call for more info at 423-235-9133 or text 423-754-0159.
ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DINNER CELEBRATION: hosted by St. Henry Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council. Menu includes hearty portion of corn beef and cabbage, meal includes salad, bread, drinks, and a dessert. Doors opening at 3 p.m. for take-out. Dine-in from 4-7 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, $6 for 5-10 years, and 4 and younger eat free. For take-out orders you may call in for pickup or stop in. For more information contact St. Henry Catholic Church at 423-272-6897 or call Bill Hewitt at 321-693-1548.
ENCHANTED PRINCESS TEA PARTY: at Occasions on the Square, 101 W. Main St., Rogersville, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for one adult and one child. Additional child is $15. Contact The Dance Barre at dancebarre13@yahoo.com or call 423-923-7077. Lunch provided, as well as a meet and greet with each princess, and a special performance from Queen Elsa. All proceeds go to the Dance Barre Competitive Team.
TRAIN EM UP: McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Rd., Church Hill, registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. A one day seminar that will equip parents, grandparents, and guardians on how to train up and raise their children Gods way!
SURGOINSVILLE 10-MILER: Skelton Law Racing, at Surgoinsville Middle School, beginning at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC King & Queen Competition, RRCA TN State 10 Mile Championship. Visit www.RunTriCities.org. For more information contact Race Director, Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com .
MAR. 15
REVIVAL: with Mike Lee, at Westview Baptist Church, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Rev. Dean Buell. Everyone welcome!
MAR. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at 3:30 p.m.
MAR. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
MAR. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9:00 a.m.
MAR. 31
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
APR. 5
SINGING: with Cross Roads, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
APR. 6
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at 4:00 p.m.
APR. 11
LAUREL RUN ASCENT/11 MILE TRAIL RACE: Skelton Law Racing, at Laurel Run Park, beginning at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC King & Queen Competition, SFTC Trail Series Competition. Visit www.RunTriCities.org. For more information contact Race Director, Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
