SNEEDVILLE — The Sneedville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, and heard from a local resident who is planning to open a local Farmers Market.
Jodie Moore addressed the BMA with her plans, saying that it is currently an hour and a half drive to the nearest market and she wants townsfolk to benefit from a farmers market that is closer to home.
She anticipates opening the market by the first of April at a location along Main Street.
To date, she has two others interested in selling at the market and hopes to expand once established.
Moore not only attended the meeting to discuss the farmers market, but also brought members of Cub Scout Troop 960 to observe a council meeting. Observation of the meeting will count toward their citizenship merit badge, she said.
Rain, rain and more rain
Rain has once again caused drainage problems in the town.
George Coots addressed the BMA about the water run off at his residence. Coots described his driveway on Hillside Street to be at the mouth where two streets come together.
Coots said that the drain tile that serves the area is not enough to keep runoff and debris off of his property and out of his carport. He stated that city employees have dug a ditch trying to divert the runoff water but it isn’t working. Coots told the Board that the tile needs to be extended approximately 1,000 feet, and wanted to know what the BMA is going to do about the problem.
Coots offered to help to help and said that he can guarantee an easement. Mayor Riley said that the board and town employees would look into the situation and try to come up with a solution.
Old, run-down mobile home being used as "drug house"
Sheriff Brad Brewer requested permission to demolish a dilapidated old mobile home that sits on a lot of Morrill Motors.
Sheriff Brewer was granted approval from the Hancock Co. Commission to do so, but also wanted approval from the City Council since the structure is inside the city limits.
Mayor Riley, however, did not think it was something that the BMA could approve due to the mobile home not actually being on city-owned property and not having proof of who owns the structure.
It was unknown at that time if the City of Sneedville has an ordinance for the removal of dangerous or nuisance properties.
Discussed at Commission meeting
The mobile home is currently being used sporadically as a “drug house” and needs to be torn down, Sheriff Brewer told the Hancock Co. Commission at that board’s Feb. 10 meeting, and asked if the Commission would be OK with him using a work crew to demolish the trailer, according to a story published in last week’s Eagle.
The sheriff told the Commission that he often gets complaints about the structure and that it is in such bad shape that there’s no way to move it without it completely falling apart.
“The people who supposedly own it will not claim it, and people in the community want something done,” he said. “If I can determine who the rightful owner is, or get it declared abandoned, how do you feel about having my work crew take it apart, put the metal in the recycle bin, and haul the rest of it to the landfill?”
The sheriff said the mobile home is on private property and a title search would need to be conducted to see if there is a valid owner to the trailer and to then have that signed over to the county.
Otherwise, Mayor Thomas Harrison said, the Sneedville BMA would have to declare it abandoned, a public safety hazard, and probably go through condemnation proceedings.
“I can promise you, you’re not going to pull it out of there,” Brewer said. “The floor is rotten. It would fall apart if you tried to move it.”
Someone commented that the land is believed to be owned by a person who lives in Erwin, but that the person who moved the trailer to the site years ago is now deceased.
One commissioner suggested, and others were in agreement, that if the project could eventually be completed, Brewer could sell the scrap metal salvaged from the operation and use the proceeds to have a protective “cage” built for the van that is used to transport prisoners to and from court appearances.
