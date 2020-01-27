ROGERSVILLE — Bertha Mae Templeton Price, 80, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday. January 23, 2020, from an extended illness with Parkinson’s disease, at the Orchard View Post Acute Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN.
She worked in the laundry at the nursing home in Rogersville for over 20 years, then worked in housekeeping at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital until her illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hoover Price; parents, William Harvey and Nettie Elizabeth Lawson Templeton; sisters, Lena Belle Elkins and Ruby Virginia Templeton; brothers, Charles Henry (C.H.) and James Amos Templeton; and grandson, Glenn Dale Price.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Goins of Rogersville; sons, Ricky Price and Thomas (Tom) Price both of the home; grandchildren, Donna Smith, Angie Price, Misty Cope, April Goins, Rickie Price and Tomi Price; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; special sister, Betty Jean Templeton Goins of Rogersville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Avalon Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Doug Seymore officiating. Burial will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
