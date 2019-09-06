SURGOINSVILLE — For those who participate in Freemasonry, there is no greater achievement or honor than to receive the 33rd Degree ... the highest awarded by the Masonic order.
Recently, Surgoinsville businessman, Harvey H. LaFollette, was chosen by the Supreme Council in Washington, D.C., to receive that designation.
Given in recognition of outstanding, exemplary service to the fraternity and to one’s community, the degree will be conferred upon LaFollette on Dec. 7, 2019, during ceremonies in Nashville.
Lafollette is a member and past master of Clay Lodge #386 and a past patron of Fairview Chapter #80, Order of the Eastern Star.
He is also a member of York Rite, where he has served as high priest, illustrious master and eminent commander, receiving the honor of KYCH.
LaFollette, a member of the York Rite College, is also senior warden lodge of perfection at Scottish Rite Temple, where he has worked in and been the 4-degree master for 16 years.
The president of the Hawkins Co. Scottish Rite Club, LaFollette four years ago reactivated the club’s shoe program that provides footwear to needy children in the local school system. Since 2015, under LaFollette’s leadership, that club has distributed more than 1,600 pairs of shoes.
LaFollette received his Knight Commander Court of Honor (KCCH) in 2009.
The owner/operator of Lafollette Greenhouse and Farms, Inc., located in the Stanley Valley community, LaFollette has donated plants to the Scottish Rite Temple to help with the landscaping of flower beds around of the Temple.
Both LaFollette and his wife are members of LaFollette’s Chapel Church, where he currently serves as a deacon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.