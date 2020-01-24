TREADWAY — Want to learn about honeybees?
The Clinch Valley Beekeepers Association in Hancock County is hosting a short course for new beekeepers and open house for anyone who would like to learn about keeping honeybees.
“We will talk about equipment that you need to get started, costs involved, basic beekeeping tips, and more,” a member told the Eagle.
There is no cost to participate in the course.
Those attending may register for a drawing for the group’s TBA Hive Grant and Collinsworth Youth Grant.
The events will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 7 — 9 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 — 4 p.m., at Treadway Volunteer Fire Department Community Hall, located at 189 Hwy. 131, in Treadway.
For more information, readers may Call Jr. Snelson at 423-626-5538, or go to their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/clinchvalleybeekeepers, or their website, www.clinchvalleybeekeepers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.