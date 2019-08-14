CHURCH HILL — A man who appeared to be “dancing in the middle of the road” on Christian Bend Road was arrested Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, on a public intoxication charge.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Detective Chad Britton said he noticed the man’s bizarre behavior and stopped his car to investigate.
Britton said that he escorted the man, identified as Jesse Dalton Carey, 25, of Church Hill, out of the road and attempted to have a conversation with him as to why he was acting in such a manner.
“Carey was unable to focus his attention on me long enough to carry on a conversation and went back into the road and began dancing and singing,” Britton’s report states. “I attempted two more times to get Carey out of the road and talk to him and both times he went back into the road and started dancing.”
Britton said that the man appeared to be under the influence of some type of intoxicant.
“The area where this incident took place was at the top of a hill and in a curve in the road,” Britton’s report continues. The area was also experiencing thick fog. Due to his physical state and his uncontrollable desire to dance in the middle of the road, Carey was a danger to himself and was arrested for TCA 39-17-310, Public Intoxication.”
