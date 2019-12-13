Repairs to five local bridges coming within next three years

During the County Commission Road Committee’s December meeting, Road Superintendent Lowell Bean discussed upcoming repairs to five local bridges.
“I look for next year—if the weather helps us—to be one of the best years since I’ve been here,” Bean told the committee. Much of his excitement is thanks to the passage of the Improve Act.
Because of the Improve Act, Hawkins County will see renovations on five different bridges: one on Church Hill’s AFG Road; one on Brown Mountain Road in the Beech Creek area; one on Bulls Gap’s Walker Church Road; one on old Hwy 11w in Mooresburg; and another on Rogersville’s Armstrong Road.
Bean explained that, though each bridge is currently in a different phase of completion, he expects all of them to be finished within the next three years.
Improve Act
The Tennessee government website explains that the Improve Act will deliver 952 road and bridge projects across all 95 counties in the state and will “address the state’s road funding for the first time in 30 years.”
Bean explained to the committee that the AFG Road Bridge repair would have cost around $5 million if not for the Improve Act.
“We signed up on a package to get five bridges in the county,” he said. “This is at no expense to the county. What we did was give up one third of our state aid bridge money. That totaled about $300,000. When I figured it up, I thought, ‘I’m not giving up $300,000!’ But, this one bridge (AFG Road) was going to cost in the neighborhood of $5 million, so I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll give up $300,000.’ You’re talking about several million dollars to do all five bridges.”
For more information on the Improve Act, visit https://www.tn.gov/nexttennessee/improve-act.html.
Other business
The committee also voted to permanently make a portion of Hawkins County’s Ball Road private property rather than a county road. Chairman Dawson Fields explained that this matter has been discussed by the Road Committee in previous meetings.
Ball Road is a dead-end road located in District four of the county. The potential closure was brought to the committee’s attention by the owner of the property surrounding Ball Road. There are no other homes on the portion of Ball Road that would become a private route, and no school busses operate on the road.
Additionally, the Road Committee unanimously voted to keep their officers the same as the previous set of officers. Thus, Dawson Fields will serve as chairman, Charlie Thacker will serve as Vice Chairman, and George Bridwell will serve as secretary.
