SNEEDVILLE — Buster Collins, age 63, of Sneedville, passed away January 28, 2020.
He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ellen Collins; sisters, Argelene Ramsey and Linda Seal; brothers, Billy Collins, Danny Collins, Wright Collins, Arnold Collins and infant twins, Stanley and Ralph.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Collins; children, Kasey Collins Patterson and Chase Collins; loving grandchildren, Sadie Collins and Ella Hayduk; sister, Ruby Gibson; brothers, Carter Collins, Randy Collins, Ronnie Collins and Jeffery Collins; a host of special nieces and nephews, with a special thanks to Stephanie Cooper; and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alonzo Collins, officiating.
Interment followed in Johnson Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Randy Collins, Carter Collins, Michael Collins, Doug Garland, Mike Miller and James Dalton. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Levi Marion, Shawn Hatfield, Roger Lawson, Jimmy Dean Lawson and Jacob Lawson.
The family received friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
