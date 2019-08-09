CHURCH HILL — On the evening of August 1, the Hawkins Co. Board of Education met to recognize several student achievements and discuss both a district-wide cost analysis study and the sale of the property in front of Rogersville Middle School.
Track, HOSA, SkillsUSA and band participants honored
The meeting began on a positive note, as numerous students were recognized for their achievements over the summer.
Numerous students from both Church Hill Middle School and Rogersville Middle School were recognized for their outstanding achievements at the 2019 TMSAA State Track and Field State A and AA Championships back in May.
Students from Volunteer High School were recognized for their outstanding achievements in the 2019 SkillsUSA National Competition and the 2019 HOSA International Leadership Competition, which both took place in June.
Additionally, Christopher Andies, VHS band director, showcased the Tennessee Band Master Sweepstakes Award that the band recently won at the 2019 Tennessee Music Education Conference.
“We are really proud of our students, and we are proud of our staff — especially those who go the extra mile,” said BOE Chairman Bob Larkins. “This is the highlight of our board meetings — hearing from our students on what they are doing and seeing their success.”
New IDEA Grant will provide special education training
The BOE voted to accept a $66,055 IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) Discretionary Grant for the upcoming school year.
“I am very proud of the Special Ed. team and their plan under the IDEA Discretionary Grant,” said Director of Schools Matt Hixson during the meeting. “You will see [on the meeting agenda], there is roughly $66,000 that they are leveraging to get some training for Special Ed. staff and teachers and a program that is aimed at literacy for students with disabilities. We are very excited for that. It has very specific goals as to what those improvements need to be by the end of this year and the end of the grant, so we are hoping that this will pay off well for us. We are excited to see those results.”
Price reduced on property in front of RMS
The BOE voted to reduce the price of the property located in front of RMS and at the intersection of Warrior Street and East Main Street.
According to Brandon Williams, who is the Energy Specialist for Hawkins Co. Schools, the .79-acre lot has been listed at $175,000 for over a year with little interest. Williams explained that the property’s realtor recommended that the price be reduced by 10 percent to $157,500, as this price is closer to that of recent, similar sales in the area.
School system cost analysis
The BOE also voted to allow Hixson to move forward with the search for a third-party agency to provide a detailed examination of the current costs to keep the school district running.
Hixson first brought up the idea at a special-called BOE meeting on July 29.
According to Hixson, this analysis would look at “operational costs that would include salaries, and, on the operational side and the staffing side, a per-pupil expenditure for all district properties.”
This is in an effort to identify cost-saving measures throughout the school system.
“We would look at the facilities costs, a cost on personnel, and potentially –depending on the vendor we choose — find ways to identify savings in that report,” Hixson told the board.
Though Hixson does not yet have a projection of the cost for the study, he plans to reach out to consultants who have provided this service to other school systems. He will then share his findings with the board at the Sept. 5 meeting. At that time, the BOE will vote on whether or not to choose Hixson’s recommended vendor and approve the cost of the study.
The long-term plan is for Hixson to use the study’s findings to prepare a report regarding the direction of each school in the district and present it at the BOE’s January meeting. This is in relation to a motion made by board member Chris Christian at the aforementioned July 29 meeting where the BOE discussed the fate of KES (Keplar Elementary School). The goal is for the BOE to officially implement the cost-saving measures by March of 2020.
Corrected information regarding Keplar funding
During the meeting, board member Tecky Hicks mentioned that there has been confusion regarding the funding for KES. In a previous article, the Review wrote that, because the school has under 100 students enrolled and does not qualify for state funding, it is completely funded by local tax dollars. It should be noted that, though the county is “absorbing a very large portion of the salary right now,” as Hixson described, this does not make up 100 percent of the funding used to keep KES running.
“I don’t want the public to think that 100 percent of the funding for our schools in several situations is coming out of what we get from the county government,” Hicks said during the meeting. “There are other entities involved in financing all of our schools — some of them are different than others based on grants, though.”
“We have federal funds, and that ranges from Title I, Title II and Title III, being used there,” Hixson added. “We have school nutrition dollars being used there, so it is not a true 100 percent of local funds being used.”
Hixson later told the Review that the salaries paid to KES staff “range from 17 to 100 percent local funds, depending upon the grade level and enrollment in each specific grade.”
He went on to say that the money used to pay all KES staff salaries, including both certified and classified positions, last year included roughly $447,000 from local funds, $283,000 from state funds, and $96,000 from federal funds. This came to a total of $826,000.
