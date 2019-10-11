SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Indians Middle School football team jumped out early on the Cosby Eagles on Thursday evening, Oct. 3, 2019, and never looked back, winning by a score of 30-12.
It was a night that eighth grade players were honored, Homecoming festivities were held, and the Homecoming Queen and Princess crowned.
Paxton Stewart returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a score. The game was never in doubt as Michael Hatfield, Chandler Parsons, Bryce Kinsler and Ethan Heck added touchdowns.
“These are some great players and some fine young men. They will really be missed next year,” Coach Gibson said of his eighth-graders.
