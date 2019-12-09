ROGERSVILLE — A woman who was pulled over for crossing the center line of a highway several times was found to be driving under the influence of prescription medication — which she had apparently binge-taken for two days — with a three-year old child riding, unrestrained, in the front seat.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Cpl. Eric Pease said in his report that about 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2019, he noticed a red 2010 Ford Fusion, traveling north on SR 66, “cross the center line two or three times”.
A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, identified as Katrina Aileen Greene, 36, of Dogwood Drive, Surgoinsville, was asked to step out of the vehicle and perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests, which she reportedly performed poorly on. Pease stated in the report that, while attempting to perform the tests, he observed Greene to have slurred speech, was unable to keep her eyes open, and was unsteady on her feet.
Consent was given to search the vehicle and located in the center console was a bottle of medication — clonazepam — that was filled on Dec. 2, just two days earlier.
The bottle, which had contained 42 pills, was empty, and Greene told Pease that, “she had been abusing them since she got them filled”, and had “taken several of them this morning” (Dec. 4).
Greene said she took the pills to “calm her nerves” because she and her boyfriend were splitting up.
The deputy said that, as he approached the car, he could see a small child sitting, unrestrained, in the front seat.
The woman could not produce proof of insurance and a check through the NCIC computer network revealed that her driver license had been revoked for failure to pay fines in Hamblen County in May of 2013.
Greene was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, violating the child restraint law, violating the financial responsibility law, and driving left of center.
She was scheduled to appear for arraignment in Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
