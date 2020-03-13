SNEEDVILLE —The Hancock County Lady Indians softball team is looking forward to another successful season.
Coach Chris Seal has been the head coach for three season after being an assistant for two seasons. He is assisted by Jason Collins. The Lady Indians finished third in the district last year. The return only two seniors but optimism is high going into the season.
Some of the Lady Indians had this to say about their upcoming season:
Tara Riggs: Hit a home run and to make it to districts.
Addison Fleenor: I look for each member of our team to become self motivated to better their personal game in order to push the team forward. I aim to work hard every day myself, not just for my personal benefit, but for the benefit of everyone involved in our journey. We owe it to ourselves, we owe it to each other, and we owe it to everyone that has supported us over the years.
Kylie Mullins: My goal for softball this year is to try my best to learn and understand the game so I can be better next year.
Makenzie Greene: For us to go to state!
Cylee Seal: To go to state!
Raegan Collins: To play hard and work together as a team to win games.
Head coach Chris and Assistant Jason had this to say:
“We first want to thank the citizens of Hancock County for their support and we ask for your continued support of the softball program. We will represent Hancock County on and off the field. The ladies have put the work and practice in for the upcoming season. We are looking for great things from this team this year. We have some first year players along with the returning players to compete on the field this year. We will have 4 pitchers taking the mound, Addi Fleenor, Gracie Short, Raegan Collins, and Cylee Seal. We are a young team with only two seniors, Emma Bowlin and Lauren Linden. We would like to invite everyone to come out to our home games and get behind these girls starting March 20 against Cosby at 5 p.m.”
