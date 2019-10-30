ABINGDON, Virginia — The annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, VA. Each year, the pageant showcases talented young women from across the region, bidding for the coveted title and the opportunity to represent Food City in the coming year. The contestants are judged on a number of criteria, including private interview, sportswear, professional attire, formal evening wear and on-stage question.
When the triumphant moment arrived, Alexandria Alder, of Johnson City, was crowned Miss Food City 2020.
She succeeds Megan Grace Stanley of Abingdon, VA, who held the title in 2019.
Alexandria is a 20-year old student at East Tennessee State University.
In the coming year, Alder will represent Food City at a number of company related events and activities, including the Food City 500, Food City 300 and Food City Family Race Night events.
“We would certainly like to thank the 16 talented young ladies who participated in this year’s pageant. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We are excited to have Alexandria represent our company and we look forward to working with her in the coming year.”
Emma Conn, of Knoxville, was selected as first runner-up and Megan Parton, of Seymour, was named second runner-up. Alexandria Alder also received the Miss Photogenic award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.