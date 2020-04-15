ROGERSVILLE — For the first time in anyone’s memory, Rogersville’s City Park will be quiet on the Fourth of July ... thanks to uncertainty over the COVID-19 virus.
Josh Gilliam, chairman of the Fourth of July Committee, told the Review that the decision was made to cancel all events at the park, including the concert featuring Bluegrass Hall of Fame legends, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver.
“Due to many unknown variables surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, how long the outbreak and social distancing guidelines will last, we regret to inform everyone that all entertainment and events at the park related to the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration have been cancelled,” Gilliam said.
The committee is still tentatively planning, however, to hold the annual fireworks show.
“We believe this can be carried out safely while practicing social distancing,” Gilliam said. “However, we will continue to work with local officials and monitor the situation closely to ensure we can do so safely.”
Gilliam said the committee’s goal is to “put the community’s safety as our number one priority and to respect our sponsors, many of which are facing financial hardship due to the economic downturn”.
