ROGERSVILLE — Every dollar raised at the 19th annual Christmas for the Children Toy Bike Run and Car Cruise In Rogersville on Sat., Sept. 21, will be used for just that ... to purchase Christmas gifts for needy children in Hawkins and Hancock counties.
Sponsored by Of One Accord Ministry, the annual event is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
Jennifer Kinsler, coordinator, said that all participants in the bike ride should meet up in the parking lot of Big Lots, on Park Boulevard, in Rogersville, at noon.
Kickstands will go up and the motorcycles will leave for Church Hill at 12:15 p.m., where they will meet up with other bikers at 12:45 at Homestead Antiques in the Church Hill Shopping Center (just off US 11W).
At 1 p.m. bikers will head out from there for a ride through Goshen Valley and back to Rogersville where they will arrive at City Park about 1:45 p.m., which is the time that lunch will be available and entertainment begins.
The Cruise In, which will be going on simultaneously in City Park, begins with registration and set-up at 12:30 p.m.
Vehicles will be on display to the public beginning at 1:30 p.m.
While admission to the event is free, organizers said that a donation would be appreciated to support the holiday gift-giving outreach — $10 per person or a new, unwrapped toy.
Music will be provided by String Break.
Don’t have a bike to ride or a vehicle to show? No problem, Kinsler said. “Just come join us at the park and help the children to have a Merry Christmas!”
Drawings for some nice door prizes will be held at 2:45 p.m.
For more information, readers may contact Kinsler at 423-327-5480.
