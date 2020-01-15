FRANKLIN — During the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s 98th annual convention at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott, Jim Wells, of Hawkins County, was recognized for going above and beyond in his volunteer spirit to the Tennessee Farm Bureau with the Distinguished Leader Award.
“Our organization wouldn’t be what it is today without the leadership, direction and countless hours of dedication from volunteer leaders,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Jeff Aiken. “We need to recognize individuals who devote so much to ensure our organization succeeds and Jim is certainly deserving of this honor.”
Wells was the recipient from District V. He grew up on his family’s farm and was an active 4-Her and dedicated FFA member. After graduating from Rogersville High School in 1963, he would then go to the University of Tennessee where he would obtain his bachelor’s degree in agricultural education and his masters and EDS. In 1967, Wells began his extraordinary career as an agriculture teacher at his alma mater. But it was during his sophomore year in college when he would meet his future wife, the former Brenda Arnwine of Knoxville. He and Brenda married on July 9, 1966 and they had two children. Tragically their daughter and son-in-law were killed in a car accident in 2001, but they continued raising their 11-year-old granddaughter, and today enjoy their time with their two great grandchildren.
Wells retired from teaching in 2006, but has continued to be a strong advocate for the FFA. He’s also been active with the Hawkins Co. Cattleman’s Association, the Hawkins County Co-op Board, the county equalization board, and his service to the Farm Bureau is now more than 50 years — 23 years on the board of directors, including the past eight years as president.
“Jim is to be commended for devoting so much of his life to the Farm Bureau mission of working to improve agriculture rural life in Tennessee,” said Aiken.
