SNEEDVILLE — Come the next school year, Hancock County Schools will have a new Director of Schools.
Tony Seal, who has served in that role for almost five years, advised the Board of Education at its Dec. 5, 2019 meeting that he would not be seeking an extension of his current two-year contract which expires on June 30, 2020.
At the board’s Jan. 2, 2020 meeting, it was decided to advertise the job vacancy and to accept resumes from qualified persons until noon, Thursday, Jan. 30, and to meet at 6 p.m. on that date in a work session to review the applications.
Resumes may be sent by U.S. Mail to:
Tony Seal
P.O. Box 629
Sneedville, TN 37869
423-733-2591
The Board’s next regular meeting is Thursday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m.
