CLINCH MOUNTAIN — Almost eight months after massive mountainslides, triggered by torrential rainfall and flash flooding in February, caused the closure of two main thoroughfares between Hawkins and Hancock counties, both roads remain closed, but as officials said at the site of one of those slides on Wednesday, they are pleased with the work that has been done so far and are looking forward to both roads re-opening in early December.
“Blalock (and Sons), TDOT, everybody involved has worked with a really bad situation and, I’m telling you, they have done a lot of work here and we just want to say thank you,” Rep. Gary W. Hicks, Jr., said during an Oct. 2 tour of the Hwy. 70 site.
Also present for the tour were Tennessee Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright, Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee, Hancock Co. Mayor Thomas Harrison, and Kyles Ford resident Dwight Snodgrass.
“I’m impressed with the work that I see,” Mayor Harrison said. “It’s taking a little longer than we first thought, but we want it fixed right. It’s caused a lot of irritation for people on our side, and we just want to be kept informed, to know where things stand.”
Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee agreed, and said that people in Hawkins County are just as ready to have the road open again but also want it fixed correctly.
“You’ve got a great bunch of men working on this and we will be looking forward to the day you say its ready to go,” Lee said.
The Hwy. 70 project was let to construction on Feb. 27, to Charles Blalock & Sons, Inc.
A change order pending, but as of this week the estimated cost of construction stands at $8,721,569.71.
The most recent estimated completion date of Dec. 12 may be moved up to Dec. 4, pending no significant delays in hauling the remaining rock or weather-related issues, TDOT officials said Wednesday.
More than 152,000 tons of graded solid rock — amounting to 7,600 truck loads — were required to reconstruct the slope, most of it hauled from a quarry near Rogersville.
Nearly 25,000 linear feet of solid “concrete” nails were needed for soil stabilization on the steep slope that gave way in February, sweeping along with it two vehicles, the driver of one losing his life in the massive collapse.
The contract added a drainage system for storm water to prevent future failures.
“It’s an unbelievable difference in what you see here now compared to what it looked like on March 4 when we walked on-site,” a TDOT engineer said. “I know the public said ‘we weren’t working a lot’ but it was a process of excavate a little bit, stabilize, excavate a little bit more, stabilize it, and to have to get down nearly 150 feet before we stopped that stabilization. It was very time consuming and that put us into the middle of August.”
Not only that, a second, smaller failure, has occurred east of the main slide and TDOT has just completed design plans for that location, with the project slated to be let for construction in December.
“During that reconstruction, the department is committed to keeping the roadway open to one-lane traffic with a lighted signal controlling traffic in the work area,” TDOT said.
More than 200 feet of 42-inch drain pipe has been installed that will carry water from a small stream and rain runoff from the top of the slide area to more than 150 feet below where it will empty into a drainage ditch lined with rip-wrap rocks, underneath and across to the other side of the lower portion of Hwy. 70.
“If we didn’t treat that water flow, we’d be right back in the same spot at some point,” he added.
Based on the conditions at the site, only one activity could be completed at a time due to safety concerns and topographical constraints.
“We had to move carefully because we didn’t want to do anything that would have caused another part of that slope to give way,” an engineer said.
The contractor excavated down the huge slide area while a subcontractor worked to install the concrete soil nail shoring system above. It was during this process that unstable soil conditions were encountered — that were not anticipated in the original design plans — that had to be dealt with.
“That unsuitable soil had to be removed and additional soil nails had to be installed to properly stabilize the slope,” another added.
Kyles Ford resident Dwight Snodgrass, who accompanied Mayor Harrison at Rep. Hicks’ request, was present because Snodgrass “hears from a lot of people there in Kyles Ford and I wanted him to be able to ask questions and see for himself what you all have done so that he can share that with his community, which has been severely affected by this road being closed,” Hicks said.
“My question is, when can we get through here with
When the road re-opens, an engineer said, it will be when both lanes are complete because of safety concerns related to people travelling in one-lane while heavy trucks are still coming in and out of the work site.
However, when work begins on the new, smaller slide area on the other side of the mountain, the work at the main failure will be pretty much complete, so, at that point, the road could open to one-lane traffic, an engineer added.
“So y’all are saying December 4,” Snodgrass said. “Are you real sure about that?”
Several of those present said yes, that they feel confident that Hwy. 70 will be reopen on or perhaps before that date.
Mayor Harrison said that there was no way to invite everyone whose work and school schedules have been disrupted by the road closures to come and share their comments with TDOT and the contractor, due to limited space at the site and safety concerns.
“Having Dwight (Snodgrass) and the newspapers here to see the scope of work, at least now you have explained what you are doing and it will make sense to people. Yes, they’re tired of detours but they want it fixed right. This right here will help to put out a lot of ‘fires’.”
In Hawkins County, Clinch School is currently on a four-day school week because of lengthy detours and the additional time required for students and faculty to travel to and from the campus.
“Well, if December 4 is your day, we want to invite all of you to come over to Kyles Ford and we will feed you,” Snodgrass said, drawing laughs and applause from those present. “I’m serious, we would like all of you to come over so that we can say thank you.”
Hwy. 66 slide project updateGraded solid rock is still being hauled to the Hwy. 66 construction site, with more than 156,000 tons applied so far at seven different locations spread over a mile-long stretch of highway.
That section of roadway also collapsed in late February. The $15,184,562 contract was let on March 1 to Summers & Taylor, Inc., and work began on April 18.
“When we were inspecting the slide area initially, we found several other areas that needed repairs while we were in there,” an engineer said. “Now, we have to mill the road and repave the smaller areas and those will be done.”
The larger portion of the slide area, however, is requiring almost as much reconstruction work as the Hwy. 70 site, he said.
“We have finished all soil excavation and soil nailing there, and about two weeks ago started hauling graded solid rock in there,” he said.
More than 125,000 tons of GSR — 6,500 truckloads — have been required to reconstruct the slope.
An unexpected “hiccup”, he said, was the discovery on Sept. 11, during the excavation process, of acid-producing pyrite rock, which is very uncommon to east Tennessee.
According to federal regulations, that pyritic material — some 40,000 tons of it — has to be removed and trucked to an approved landfill in Morristown that will accept it, at an estimated cost of $1.6 million.
“We have to get that (pyrite) out of there as well,” he said. “Right now, the contractor has 33 trucks in the loop, hauling that rock off and picking up GSR on the way back. Right now, its also looking like the first part of December to get that road (Hwy. 66) open again.”
There, he said, unlike the Hwy. 70 project, both lanes had to be completely reconstructed.
“We wanted to identify whatever needed to be addressed while we are in there,” one engineer said, “because we don’t want to have to re-do this again in five years. Those smaller five sites are not as critical, but if you don’t address them, they could end up something like this,” he said, waving a hand at the massive slide construction zone on Hwy. 70. “And I don’t believe anyone wants that.”
Another engineer said that TDOT will have its crews come in to both sites — hopefully before those roads reopen to the public, while traffic flow is limited — and do any necessary preventative maintenance, like cutting trees from rights-of-way, cleaning out ditches, and repairing shoulders and pavement damaged by heavy truck traffic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.