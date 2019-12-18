New grants for school breakfast and professional development

The Hawkins Co. Board of Education announced at their December meeting that several new grants will coming into Hawkins Co. Schools in the near future.
Mini grants for professional development
Hawkins Co. Schools will be receiving a total of $61,300 in the form of mini-grants from Utrust.
According to their website, Utrust began as the Tennessee School Board Insurance Trust with the mission of assisting local school boards with employee benefits. Since its inception, Utrust also began focusing on employee recognition, appreciation and development.
“The intent of the mini-grants is to provide a little money to make a big difference directly to our students and employees,” Drinnon told the board.
These funds are available for professional development, staff appreciation and for teachers to apply for competitive projects.
Five county schools receive grants for school breakfast
Mandy Kenner, Director of School Nutrition, told the BOE that five schools throughout the county will also be receiving Alternative Breakfast mini-grants. These will come from the non-profit organization No Kid Hungry in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Education’s School Nutrition office.
These funds can be used for equipment, technology, supplies or marketing assistance for schools to create an ‘alternative breakfast model,’ which can take the form of ‘breakfast in the classroom,’ ‘second-chance breakfast,’ or ‘grab-and-go breakfast.’
Church Hill Intermediate received $5,000; Church Hill Middle received $3,300; Hawkins and Surgoinsville Elementary each received $2,500; and Mt. Carmel Elementary received $2,500.
Several schools throughout the county already had these plans in place, but these mini-grants will help the county to offer them in more locations.
“We know that school breakfast is really important,” Kenner told the board. “Kids who eat school breakfast attend 1.5 more days of school, are 20 percent more likely to graduate high school, exhibit less off-task behavior, are less likely to miss class by being in the principal or nurse’s office, and scored 17 percent higher on academic tests.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.