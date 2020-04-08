GREENEVILLE — Walters State Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy Class 115 completed POST-certified training in March.
The class had 52 graduates.
Based at the college’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, the academy is an intensive nine-week, 480-hour program. Upon completion, students are awarded the technical certificate in Basic Law Enforcement Officer Education. Once employed by a law enforcement agency, graduates are eligible to apply for certification by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission as a certified peace officer in the state of Tennessee.
The program is part of the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy established at Walters State by the POST Commission. It also is part of the college’s Public Safety Center of Emphasis, a designation recognizing its outstanding record in career preparation.
Graduates by county, in the coverage areas of The Rogersville Review and Hancock Co. Eagle, include:
Grainger: Steven Bain, of Rutledge;
Hamblen: Jason Alexander, Robert Reed and Daniel Williams, all of Morristown; and Michael Cameron, of Russellville;
Hancock: Logan Parks and Dakota Trent, both of Sneedville;
Hawkins: Austin West, of Church Hill, and Matthew Marecic, of Rogersville; and,
Sullivan: James Owens, of Bluff City, and Richard Cox and Caleb Deal, both of Kingsport.
