DEC. 7
VETERANS WALL OF HONOR OPEN HOUSE, Court House, Sneedville, from 3 until 6 p.m.
COMMUNITY CHOIR will be singing before the parade at 4:30 p.m., If you are interested in being in the choir, contact Mike Gibson at 423-300-9283.
CHRISTMAS PARADE on Main St., Sneedville, entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m., parade line-up begins at 5 p.m., and parade beginning at 6 p.m., leaving from the new High School.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PANCAKE DINNER: Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, following the Christmas Parade.
SANTA’S HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE, Tazewell Senior Center, from 2 until 6 p.m.
DEC. 14
BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR BABY JESUS: Sneedville United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. — noon.
DEC. 15
PHILLIPS & BANKS CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
Dec. 19
CHRISTMAS TREE GALA: 6-8 p.m., Hancock Co. Elementary School.
DEC. 20
AWARDS DAY, 9-10:30 a.m., Hancock Co. Elementary School.
DEC. 24
CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP SERVICE: Sneedville United Methodist Church, 4:30 p.m.
MAY 2, 2020
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS HORSE SHOW: Friend Valley Ranch, Thorn Hill, gates open 3 p.m., show starts at 5 p.m. Concessions available. For more information, watch upcoming issues of The Hancock Co. Eagle, or call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920, or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.