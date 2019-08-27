William N. "Bill" Durham, age 80, went to be with the Lord on August, 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Elsie Durham; his wife of 50 years, Norma Dugger Durham; a brother, Wayne Durham; and nephew, Fred Renfro.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra B. Durham; son, Eric Durham; brother, James R. Durham; step-children, David Cupp, Mike Cupp, Kim Cupp, and Terry Jo Seals; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Boones Creek High School and attended ETSU. He was the Pastor at Caney Creek Baptist Church for the past three years. It was evident that he loved life and his fellow friends in Christ; he never met a stranger.
Bill was an avid golfer, loved to bowl, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He coached youth sports for more than 30 years.
His grandkids and great-grandkids were his pride and joy.
Family members will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, from 5-8 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m., with Pastor Rip Noble officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, August 30, at McKinney Cemetery. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be, David Cupp, Mike Cupp, Alec Durham, Donnie Gillenwater, Eli Cupp, Seth Cupp, Darrell Miller, and Chad Russell. Honorary pallbearers will be, C.A. "Pete" Renfro, Bill Sharp, Danny Drinnon, Rick Russell, Archie Fields and Edwin Dugger.
