SNEEDVILLE — Charles McCoy Jr., born in Hawkins County, TN, at Lyons Hospital on September 11, 1953, died December 29, 2019.
He was mostly raised in Illinois, where he graduated high school at Brown County High, Mt. Sterling, IL, in May, 1971.
He married Reva Busby McCoy in September, 1971 and to this union two children were born, Charles McCoy IV (Chad) and Alyssa McCoy, both of Mt. Sterling, IL.
He joined the US Army in 1973 and remained in the service for approximately 33 years.
He was saved at age eight in Virden, IL and joined First Baptist Church at Meredosia, IL., where he announced his calling to preach at age 14 and has preached in several states.
Preceding him in death were his father, Charles McCoy Sr.; sisters, Teresa McCoy and Ramona McCoy (Bedenbender), both of Mt. Sterling, IL; maternal grandparents, Everette Hurd (Chief) and Bessie Wright Hurd of Kyles Ford, TN; paternal grandparents, Charlie McCoy and Della Green McCoy, of Eidson, TN, and mother of his children, Reva McCoy, of Mt. Sterling, IL.
Left to mourn are his wife, Jane Lawson McCoy; mother, Mildred Hurd McCoy of Blackwater, VA; children, Charles McCoy IV and Alyssa McCoy (Orr), both of Mt. Sterling, IL; step-children, Melony (Mike) Dyson, Carla (Kenny) Kime and Jimmy Gibson; granddaughter; Alana Orr; 10 step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister; Tammie (Huddleston) McCoy, of Table Grove, IL; niece, Heather (Farron) Reynolds, of Lewistown, IL; nephews, Craig (Amanda) Bedenbender, of Westbrook, TX, and Jery (Cami) Huddleston, US Air Force, Schertz, TX; four great-nephews; one great-niece; aunts, Naomi Seals, of Morristown, TN, and Pauline Molton, of Knoxville, TN; uncle, Doyle Hurd (DJ), of Pontiac, IL; and special brother-in-law, Boda Lawson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Chinquapin Baptist Church in Sneedville, TN, with Rev. Glen Hurd and Mike Dyson officiating. Internment, with military honors, will follow in McCoy Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Kinsler, Denny Burton, Allen McCoy, Alvis Hurd, Donnie McCoy and Craig Bendenbender.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Boda Lawson and Emory Seals, brothers in Christ.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 1, at Chinquapin Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Melody Church, C/O Boda Lawson, 120 England Valley Road, Duffield, VA 24244.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, TN, is in charge of the arrangements.
