SURGOINSVILLE — A single-vehicle crash last week claimed the lives of two local men.
A preliminary report released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that the accident, which happened just 10 minutes before midnight on Sept. 11, 2019, occured at 1937 Carters Valley Road.
Killed in the crash of the 2002 Honda Civic were Ryan Wallace, 19, the driver, and passenger Zachary Harrell, 18.
According to Trooper David Pierce's report, the vehicle was travelling south on Carters Valley Road.
The driver, for unknown reasons, "lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, into the yard of 1959 Carters Valley Road, and struck a tree on the passenger’s side," the report states.
Both were wearing seatbelts but, in the Trooper's opinion, the use of safety restraints would not have made a difference.
