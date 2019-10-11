ROGERSVILLE — “That scent of cool mint or mango that sometimes comes from the student bathrooms or the back of the school bus — that is evidence of the growing, widespread use of e-cigarettes by middle and high school students,” BOE Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden began as she addressed the board during their October meeting.
The board’s goal? To decide on appropriate disciplinary measures for students caught vaping in school.
“Federal officials call it an epidemic of youth use and estimate that the number of high school students who use e-cigarettes — sometimes called vapes for their scented vapor — has risen about 75 percent in the past year to about 3 million students” Shedden continued. “It is overtaking tobacco products in popularity.”
Though the CDC (Center for Disease Control) notes that e-cigarettes have been part of the US market since the mid 2000’s, the BOE’s discussion of the topic comes after several recent reports of injury and death being linked to e-cigarette use. Numerous entities are also beginning to call for stricter regulation and/or elimination of e-cigarettes—especially when it comes to youth use.
After a long discussion, the BOE agreed for Director of Schools Matt Hixson to compile some ideas for more effective education and punishment for students who are caught with e-cigarettes in county schools. These will be brought before the board at their November meeting.
Vaping in Hawkins Co. SchoolsShedden explained at the meeting that there have already been 54 ‘incidents’ of students vaping in Hawkins County Schools so far this school year.
This broke down to 20 ‘incidents’ at Cherokee High, 24 at Volunteer High, seven at Surgoinsville Middle, two at Church Hill Middle and one at Church Hill Intermediate.
At this point, the e-cigarette policy in Hawkins Co. Schools is the same as that for traditional cigarettes or other tobacco products.
“The use or possession of tobacco, including smokeless tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and associated paraphernalia by students will not be permitted anywhere on the school grounds or in buildings,” reads the Hawkins Co. Middle and High School handbook. “The use or possession of tobacco in any form will not be permitted on county provided transportation. Possession or use of lighters or matches will not be permitted on school grounds, in buildings, or on county provided transportation.”
“It is considered a level three violation, which would result in 40 points, and that could result in 1 to 5 days (of in-school suspension) if the student who is caught using vapes does not have prior infractions,” Hixson explained.
He went on to say that both he and head SRO (School Resource Officer) Renee Larkin feel that this system should be revisited.
Promoting education on the dangers of vapingHixson also explained that the school system’s first priority is to “form a plan of education and be proactive while dealing with the substance abuse that we are seeing.”
“We are sending educational materials to all of our schools and our principals, getting as much information as we can that’s been released through the department of education both on the national level and the state level,” Hixson said. “We are sending that information out, whether it’s videos, pamphlets or information that can be shared at the classroom level and at the school level.”
Members of the BOE will also take part in a meeting on Oct. 14 along with Hixson, Larkin, school supervisors and Coordinated School Health Director Erika Phillips to develop a strategic plan to better educate local youth on the dangers of tobacco and e-cigarettes.
In-school suspension doesn’t work anymoreIn addition to promoting youth education on the topic, Hixson also explained that he and other Hawkins Co. School officials are looking at possible new disciplinary measures to deter students from using e-cigarettes on school grounds.
“Some school systems have gone as far as to possibly treat vaping as the same infraction as alcohol abuse or over-the-counter drug abuse,” he said. “Also, the possible involvement of District Attorney assistance for possible fines. We want to first prioritize the educational plan to educate youth on the perils of e-cigarette use, though.”
This was the first meeting of the school year where this year’s Student Board Representatives participated, and they gave some helpful insight into this problem.
Cherokee’s representative, Cooper Bolton, explained that he was shocked that the number of vaping ‘incidents’ at CHS was “that low.”
“I’m an office aid in the Freshman Academy, and we have to keep the bathrooms locked most of the time because you walk in there and it’s freshly mint-scented or mango-scented,” he said.
In regard to effective punishments, Bolton also argued that the current policy, which gives students 40 points and in-school suspension, is not effective.
“For most of the kids — the 40 points isn’t really much to them,” Bolton said. “They kind of prefer to have in-school in some instances because they can relax and sit there … it’s more of a vacation. Unfortunately, it’s not the kids that that would tear up (who are bringing the e-cigarettes to school).”
He went on to say that there are even posters reading “It’s not cool to Juul (a kind of e-cigarette)” in the very bathrooms where students are secretly vaping.
Volunteer’s representative, Tyler Lawson, agreed.
“We had a really bad problem at the end of last year,” Lawson said. “You could not go to one of our restrooms without walking out smelling like a cigarette. We thought the cure was to lock the restrooms. Well, all that did was make students late for class because they have to walk across the school to go use the restroom before class. We’re going to have to inform more, but we’re going to have to really punish more than what we’re doing because, like he (Bolton) said, 40 points doesn’t matter to some kids. If you give them ISS, they’ll thank you.”
Bolton suggested that, instead of sending students to in-school suspension, officials should require them to stay after school for a required, educational class on the dangers of e-cigarettes.
Vaping around the stateHawkins County officials are not the only ones talking about this, either.
When Shedden addressed the board at the meeting, she came prepared with a report outlining some alarming statistics.
“Health advocates say that the devices are creating a new generation of nicotine addicts,” Shedden said. “In fact, 15-to-17-year-olds are more than 16 times more likely to be a Juul user than 25-to-34-year-olds.”
On Sept. 25, a Monroe County student was airlifted to a Knoxville hospital for a vaping-related illness.
On Sept. 26, Tennessee Health Officials announced that there were 36 cases of suspected vaping-related illnesses in the state.
On Oct. 8, TMA (Tennessee Medical Association) distributed a press release and sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee calling for Lee and the state General Assembly to restrict Tennessee youth from obtaining vaping products.
The press release noted that TMA already passed an emergency resolution in May supporting a legislative ban on the sale of flavored vaping products in the state. The letter to Lee also referenced a CDC report that mentions over 1,000 cases of vaping-related illnesses nation-wide, including 18 deaths in 15 states.
Though the Hawkins Co. BOE will revisit the issue in their November meeting, this is a topic that will likely receive more attention in the future.
(PUB. NOTE: The Review would like to hear from the community about what YOU think about the growing use of “vaping” among young people, as well as the Federal government’s recent moves to restrict sales of some vaping products that are allegedly targeted toward young people. Send email responses to: tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com, or by U.S. Mail to: The Rogersville Review, PO Box 100, Rogersville, TN 37857. Responses will be published in a future edition.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.